Apprentice jockey Joe Leavy was the star of Goodwood’s all-Apprentice Racecard, which kicked off this year’s Three Friday Nights.

His victory in the the Friday Nights Apprentice Handicaps Stakes sealed his win as he rode the Jim Boyle trained and Ownaracehorse-owned Big Bear Hug to victory.

Leavy said: “The all-apprentice cards are brilliant for young riders, not just me but younger lads too. You can always keep learning.”

The Leading Apprentice award is calculated on a points system for each race of the fixture, with Leavy culminating the most points throughout the evening and putting him at the top.

All six races on Friday also counted towards the Apprentice Jockeys’ Championship, which runs throughout the British flat racing season.

Winning the Performance Award was Tyrese Cameron after his convincing ride in The BetGoodwin Best Odds Guaranteed Apprentice Fillies’ Handicap Stakes on Dappling, owned by the Richard Hannon Racing Syndicate.

Cameron said “It felt like a great ride on Dappling, she went straight early doors and felt relaxed. These fixtures are really important to get your name out there, if you ride a winner, there’s lots of trainers here which means hopefully more opportunities will come from that.”

Straight after racing, the parade ring was transformed into a dance floor as iconic DJ act Groove Armada performed to a sold-out Three Friday Nights crowd.

Goodwood’s busy couple of weeks continued on Sunday afternoon with a well-attended family race day featuring seven races and lots of off-track entertainment for racegoers.

Three Friday Nights continues this week (June 13) when Hot Chip will be taking center stage after an evening of racing overlooking the Sussex Downs.