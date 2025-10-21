Lewes Athletic Club are proud to support the national Let’s Lift the Curfew campaign, part of Sport England’s This Girl Can initiative and backed by England Athletics.

The campaign encourages women to reclaim their right to get active outdoors safely during the darker months and aims to make local communities more inclusive and supportive for women runners.

To celebrate, Lewes Athletic Club will host a special “Let’s Lift the Curfew Run” at 6.30pm on Monday, October 27, meeting in front of Tesco, Lewes. The event warmly welcomes women of all abilities to come together, run in a safe and supportive group, and help demonstrate that the night belongs to everyone.

In addition, Lewes AC invites women runners to join the club’s regular five-mile run from the Lewes Leisure Centre track on Tuesday, October 28. This sociable session is a great opportunity to meet other runners, experience the club’s friendly atmosphere, and enjoy the benefits of group running.

High-vis, high spirits. Lewes AC women proving the dark doesn't dim their determination

Since its launch in October 2023, Let’s Lift the Curfew has highlighted how shorter days and safety concerns can limit women’s freedom to exercise outdoors — and has called on communities across the UK to make a difference. Lewes AC is proud to be part of that change.

Voices from Lewes AC: What running together means

“Running through the darkness, a formidable challenge that tests courage, for who truly wishes to venture into the night? Yet here I am, forging my path beneath a velvet sky, my beam of light piercing shadows with unwavering determination... There is no night too dark, no fear strong enough to hold me back. The night belongs to me. I am free... Fearless... Unstoppable.” — Anonymous Lewes AC Runner and Poet

“Running with Lewes Athletic Club has given me a real sense of safety, friendship and confidence. The dark can feel like an obstacle to running on your own, but in a group you feel visible, supported and empowered. It’s not just about exercise - it’s about community.” — Anonymous Female Runner, Lewes AC

Tally Ho! to brighter nights. Lewes AC women runners lighting the way for Let’s Lift the Curfew

“The only time I ever tried running off-road on my own in the dark using a head torch, I was followed across the fields by a guy on a bike. It was so intimidating, I’ve never repeated it. Running with a group feels so much safer.” — Karin, Lewes AC Member

“I don’t take my ability to run in the dark with friends for granted. It’s a safe and happy space that should be safe whether I am alone or not. Sadly, we have not reached that space yet, so I am eternally grateful for the freedom the Club offers me.” — Emma, Lewes AC Member

“Running with a group ticks all the safety boxes for women like me who want to boost their immune systems and banish SAD syndrome through exercise during dark winter months. Safety in numbers, planned routes, high-visibility clothing — as a group, we project confidence. What’s not to love?” — Claire, Lewes AC Member

Lewes Athletic Club are keen to welcome new faces and show that no woman should feel limited by the time of day when it comes to staying active. For more information or to join the run, visit Lewes Athletic Club’s Facebook or Instagram pages.