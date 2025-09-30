Lewes AC veterans lead the way with category wins in Hellingly 10k

By Claire Hawes
Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2025, 13:29 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 13:36 BST
Runners from Lewes Athletic Club put in a strong showing at the 38th John Faulds Hellingly 10k on Sunday, 28 September.

The race, organised and hosted by Hailsham Harriers as part of the Sussex Grand Prix, took competitors on a scenic but testing course through the undulating country roads and lanes of Hellingly, finishing in Hellingly Country Park.

The Hellingly 10k is part of the Sussex Road Running Grand Prix (SGP), a long-standing series of road races held across East and West Sussex from March through November.

With cool, dry conditions creating the perfect autumnal backdrop, Lewes athletes delivered standout performances across several age categories:

The Lewes AC team lines up on a perfect autumn morning in Hellingly.
The Lewes AC team lines up on a perfect autumn morning in Hellingly.

Bob Hughes – 1st VM75–79 in 00:53:47

Karen Divall – 1st VW65–69 in 00:52:25

Emma Shepherd – 2nd VW35–39 in 00:45:34

Katherine McCorry – 3rd VW40–44 in 00:47:17

Victory for Lewes AC's Karen Divall in the VW65–69 category.
Victory for Lewes AC’s Karen Divall in the VW65–69 category.

Ian Hilder – 7th VM65–69 in 00:49:52

“I’m immensely proud of all our members who took part,” said Lewes AC Chair Philip Westbury. “The camaraderie among our runners was fantastic to see. Events like the Hellingly 10k are an important and enjoyable part of Sussex’s vibrant running calendar.”

About Lewes Athletic Club

Established in 1984, Lewes AC supports athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk.

