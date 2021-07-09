Lewes cycle races overshadowed by death of veteran Vince

Vince Busk, to whom Lewes Wanderers have paid tribute, cycling with Gavin Richards / Picture: Joe Benians

He was badly injured in a collision with a lorry on the A22 Maresfield bypass while riding his bike last Thursday morning. The club said: “He will be greatly missed by all who knew and rode with him.”

It has overshadowed the club's latest events as members remember their friend and fellow racers.

The latest road repairs to the well-used A22 meant organisers had to arrange a late change of course for round eight of Lewes Wanderers’ 10-mile time trials. Only half-a-dozen signed on to test themselves down The Broyle to Ringmer, back through Laughton to Golden Cross and back to East Hoathly.

Taking the honours for the first time in this series was Paul Fletcher (trainSharp) in 23min 23sec.

A minute back was Gavin Richards, with Peter Baker taking bronze a further 30 seconds behind. Darren Haynes was fourth in 25:22.

Peter Baker was part of a field of 14 for Eastbourne Rovers’ 25-mile Championship. His time of 1.01.08 placed him seventh while Adrian Hills was 13th in 1:35:52.

Round nine of the ‘Evening 10s’ was back on the faster A22 course. Ten racers came out to play and normal order for 2021 was restored with Joe Benians equalling his recent PB, taking the spoils in 20.55 seconds; just ahead of Pete Morris (Team TMC) in 21:09.

Richards (23:44) again edged out Baker (23:50).

Sally Turner (trainSharp) smashed her PB for the distance and came within 13 seconds of being fastest female with her time of 20.40 in the Lea Valley CC 10-mile TT south-east of Cambridge.