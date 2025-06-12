Another pair of listed races were the highlight of a busy weekend at Goodwood Racecourse – now the focus returns to their Three Friday Nights series.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Weatherbys/British EBF Agnes Keyser Fillies' Stakes and BetGoodwin Tapster Stakes were the feature races of Sunday’s family race day that drew a large crowd.

That came less than 48 hours after the racecourse’s June programme had kicked off with this year’s Three Friday Nights opener, which comprised a six-race card for apprentice jockeys followed by a DJ set by Groove Armada.

Sunday’s two big races both produced absorbing contests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamish and Tom Marquand come into the winners' enclosure after winning the Tapster Stakes at Goodwood | Picture: Malcolm Wells

The Weatherbys/British EBF Agnes Keyser Fillies' Stakes was won by 7/1 chance Waardah, ridden by Callum Rodriguez for trainer Owen Burrows.

Later former Goodwood ambassador Tom Marquand rode evens-favourite Hamish to victory in the Tapster Stakes for trainer William Haggas.

Sunday’s seven races were complemented by a wide range of off-track entertainment for all ages.

It’s two down, two to go as far as Goodwood’s June schedule goes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three Friday Nights kicked off last week and continues this week with a DJ set by Hot Chip | Picture: Clive Bennett

The second in the Three Friday Nights series takes place tomorrow (June 13), with six evening races followed by a DJ set by Hot Chip, then 3FN concludes next Friday with Artful Dodger in charge of the post-racing music.

After that the track gets a five-week break before the season’s showpiece, the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

That runs from July 29 to August 2 and initial entry lists for a number of its big races will be revealed a week on Tuesday.