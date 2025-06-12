Listed races impress at Goodwood – now it’s Hot Chip’s turn to do same
The Weatherbys/British EBF Agnes Keyser Fillies' Stakes and BetGoodwin Tapster Stakes were the feature races of Sunday’s family race day that drew a large crowd.
That came less than 48 hours after the racecourse’s June programme had kicked off with this year’s Three Friday Nights opener, which comprised a six-race card for apprentice jockeys followed by a DJ set by Groove Armada.
Sunday’s two big races both produced absorbing contests.
The Weatherbys/British EBF Agnes Keyser Fillies' Stakes was won by 7/1 chance Waardah, ridden by Callum Rodriguez for trainer Owen Burrows.
Later former Goodwood ambassador Tom Marquand rode evens-favourite Hamish to victory in the Tapster Stakes for trainer William Haggas.
Sunday’s seven races were complemented by a wide range of off-track entertainment for all ages.
It’s two down, two to go as far as Goodwood’s June schedule goes.
The second in the Three Friday Nights series takes place tomorrow (June 13), with six evening races followed by a DJ set by Hot Chip, then 3FN concludes next Friday with Artful Dodger in charge of the post-racing music.
After that the track gets a five-week break before the season’s showpiece, the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
That runs from July 29 to August 2 and initial entry lists for a number of its big races will be revealed a week on Tuesday.
