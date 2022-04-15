London Welsh's big scoreline at Chichester does not tell full story

The 18 Chichester players didn’t give up when things got tough, were the better team in the second half and gained a losing bonus point for their efforts. Both sets of supporters left Oaklands Park in good spirits.

Chichester were back at Oaklands Park for the first time in four weeks for their final home match of the season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Prior, Josh Brown, Alex Taylor and Ben Polhill came into the forwards, Ciaran Johnston, Joe Stirrup, Rhys Thompson and Alex Margarson joined the backs with Tom Blewitt on the bench.

Seamus McCormack with the ball in Chi's defeat to London Welsh / Picture: Alison Tanner

London Welsh arrived with an outside chance of being champions. The crowd, swelled by large travelling contingent from London Welsh, lined the pitch sides and packed the balcony on a sunny afternoon.

Welsh kicked off up the slope and were five points up in less than two minutes. Fourteen minutes later Chichester found themselves trailing 0-19 after two converted tries, and down to 14 men with a player in the sin bin.

But they rallied and forced Welsh to concede a penalty which was kicked to touch.

From the lineout Chichester mauled the ball forward to within eight metres of the opposition try line, before infringing and allowing Welsh to clear their lines.

Blues stole the lineout and headed back towards the Welsh line but a difficult final pass out wide was knocked on and the move broke down. However, Blues were now back to their full complement.

A long Welsh clearance kick was taken by Rhys Thompson who advanced 15 metres before passing to MoM Tyrese Makasi who took it into the opposition half and offloaded to Ciaran Johnston. The scrum half made progress before being tackled. The pack continued to get forward with a series of pick and goes and Will Prior burst through the Welsh defensive line to score close to the posts. Converted by Ben Heber, 7-19.

In the final seven minutes of the first half Welsh scored three further converted tries to lead 7-40 at half-time.

Welsh scored another converted try on 46 minutes. Seamus McCormack stripped the ball from the opposition forward, danced past two defenders, and passed to Thompson who chipped over the Welsh backs for Ross Miller to chase. He managed to stay in field as he accelerated towards the corner flag to beat the last defender before dotting down under the posts. Converted by Heber, 14.47. Makasi picked up a loose ball and made 15 metres before passing to Johnston who won a penalty 10 metres from the Welsh try line. The Blues’ forwards took the tap and go and Josh Brown dotted down. Converted by Heber, 21-47.

Welsh increased their score with another converted try but after concerted Blues’ pressure, Joe Stirrup spun the ball out from a Chichester scrum to Heber who burst through the Welsh defence and passed to Miller. Thompson dived over for the bonus point try. Conversion missed. 26 - 54 and less than 10 minutes. In the final minute, Welsh dotted down again for a ninth try.