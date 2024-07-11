Lottie’s dream come true – equestrian star gets GB call-up for European championship
She was ecstatic that this came true – and now Lottie is celebrating even more good news with an international flavour.
After receiving the first call-ups this season Lottie, who lives near Hickstead was selected to represent GB in the Children on Horses Team in all three Nations Cup meetings, held in France, the Czech Republic and Holland.
To have a podium finish at each event was an incredible achievement as the young GB show jumpers took two silver medals, the last split seconds from being gold, and one bronze. They were very tense, competitive and exhilarating courses.
Now Lottie and her mare Betty (Khaleesi), who only started competing together at the beginning of this year, have been selected to represent GB in the upcoming Youth European Championships in Kronenberg, Netherlands.
Lottie’s family and friends have set up a ‘Go Fund Me’ page to support her competing at the top level.
Visit gofundme.com/f/help-lottie-adams-represent-gb to get involved. All donations will help contribute towards the cost of competing abroad at this level
Her family say Lottie is an inspiring example for other young talented riders to pursue their dreams.
To keep updated on Lottie’s equine journey you can follow her on Facebook or Instagram – see facebook.com/teamadamsequestrian
