Madison Keys is Eastbourne champion as Rothesay tennis final lives up to expectations

It was a first-time Rothesay International finalist taking on a past champion – and it resulted in a final that did not disappoint as Madison Keys overcame Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 7-6.

Looking to make a fast start in the hopes of clinching the title, 2014 champion Keys came out firing on all cylinders – striking the ball with power and incredible depth to bring up an early break point opportunity, which she successfully converted. With the world No.25 making a remarkable 88% of first serves, and dropping only five points behind it – she quickly marked a vital set on the scoreboard to put herself within touching distance of the silverware.

Just when it looked like the result was beyond doubt, Kasatkina found her rhythm as she clawed back from 4-1 down in the second to get the set back on serve and be in with a chance of turning the match around. Hitting her American opponent around the court, Kasatkina fought hard to take the reigns in the contest – being given the chance to serve for the set before Keys dug deep to break back and force a tie-break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With both players tussling to take the upper hand in the tie-break, it was Keys who held her nerve during a 31-shot rally to wrap up an emphatic victory on her fifth championship point.

Madison Keys of USA with the trophy after winning the women's singles final against Daria Kasatkina during Day Eight of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

In the wheelchair tournament, World No.8 Andy Lapthorne has been crowned the quad singles champion a easing past compatriot Greg Slade 6-2, 6-0.

An all-British battle saw the top seed reign supreme to secure his third singles title of the year.

In the women's wheelchair singles, the Netherlands' Diede de Groot extended her winning streak to an unbeliveable 108 matches, after defeating the second seed Jiske Griffioen 6-3, 6-3. The Dutch duo later joined forces for the women's doubles final where they took out the British, Chinese pairing of Lucy Shuker and Zhenzhen Zhu 6-3, 6-3 to take the crown.