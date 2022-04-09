Meet the 11-year-old swim star breaking records for fun

Patryk Przyczyna, who is just 11, has firmly put himself at the top of Swim England’s rankings for the 50m Butterfly, 50m Backstroke and is second in the country for 50m Freestyle.

Patryk started learning to swim at the age of four and continued to learn weekly for a number of years, reaching level nine. As he progressed his teacher recommended he joined a swimming club, so he did – and Eastbourne Swimming Club are glad he did.

He became a member of the club in early 2020, and despite the pandemic and all the restrictions we all had to endure, he was determined to push himself to achieve faster and faster times reaching higher and higher up the rankings. “He has his own goals, and tries his very best to achieve them,” commented his mum.

His first Sussex County Championship gala took place in 2020, where he achieved three gold medals and got the taste for winning, competing just out of the Covid restrictions in 2021 leading on to great results in the Autumn of 2021 beating a few Sussex all time records. The beginning of 2022 has started very well for Patryk, with his hard work and dedication leading to ten gold medals in the Sussex County Championships, showing great improvements in times and taking several more all time records.

In the Eastbourne Swimming Club Championships, Patryk not only broke the club record for the 50m Butterfly, but also broke the Sussex and South East Regional record, pushing himself to the top of the Swim England national rankings.

He also managed to do this for the 50m Backstroke and position himself second in England for the 50m Freestyle in his age group.

Patryk’s coach, head coach of Eastbourne Swimming Club, Adrian Smith, said: “This is a huge achievement for Patryk and all credit must go to him and the hard

work he puts in at all times, during training and at competitions.

“I feel Patryk has a strong future in competitive swimming and we all look forward to his future achievements.

“As a club we now have many of our junior and senior swimmers ranking in the top 25 in their respective age groups in England.”