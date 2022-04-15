Mid Sussex Marathon plans take shape for end of April

Now in its 11th successive year the Mid Sussex Marathon takes place over the May Bank Holiday weekend (Saturday, April 30 to Monday, May 2).

The three-day event will once again bring together the people of Mid Sussex to pound the pavements, roads, trails and pathways in and around the towns of East Grinstead, Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill.

Runners can challenge themselves to complete an individual town race or complete the full marathon distance over three days.

The Mid Sussex Marathon is back at the end of April

There is something for everyone, with Fun Runs and mile races each of the three days for younger participants and new runners.

Those unable to attend the in person event can take part in a virtual race, between Saturday, April 16 and Monday, May 2.

Double European athletics champion, Paralympian Fabienne Andre, is an advocate of this year’s virtual event, saying: “Participants can take part wherever and however suits them, walking, in a wheelchair, on a scooter or a bike – the more creative the better!”.

BHR's Richard Jerome, John Palmer and Ben Watts

Cllr Margaret Belsey, chairman of Mid Sussex District Council, said: “It’s wonderful that people will be able to run the Mid Sussex Marathon together this year. It’s an event the whole community can enjoy.

“The beauty of the Mid Sussex Marathon is there’s an event for everyone, no matter what your running ability.

“Fun runs are available for beginners, experienced runners might fancy just one race but those who are ready for a challenge can take on all three races over the three days to cover the full Mid Sussex Marathon distance.”

Oli Farr's latest medal

Race director Simon Adby, of organisers AHS Wellbeing, said: “It’s great to be back.

“This is a fantastic community event, showcasing the three towns of Mid Sussex, and its presence has been sorely missed for the last two years.

“We are delighted to be returning this year and welcoming back the runners, volunteers and many event partners associated with this event.”

Mims Davies, MP for Mid Sussex and founder of the Mid Sussex Marathon, said: “One of my greatest achievements as a local councillor was founding the Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend, our Mid Sussex London 2012 legacy event.

“It brings people together from across the district, allows individuals to achieve the iconic marathon distance of 26.2 miles and has become a great annual community event.

“For the past two years the marathon has been virtual, but I am glad to see it will be in person this year as well as the virtual options.

“I will be joining in with the Burgess Hill 10k and I encourage you all to be part of it whether this is running one, two or three legs or the fun run or indeed helping as a race marshal.

“Well done to the team at AHS Wellbeing and Places Leisure for making this 11th event happen and please continue all the excellent work you do in encouraging us to get fitter.

“As a former Sports Minister I know it’s events like this that inspire fitness and raise money for great local charities and we could be running next to some of the Olympic stars of the future!’.

Event SCHEDULE

Day 1: Saturday, April 30

East Grinstead Rugby Club, Saint Hill Road. 9.30am Mid Sussex Fun Run; 10am Mid Sussex Mile; 10.30am 10 Mile Race

Day 2: Sunday, May 1

Victoria Park, South Road, Haywards Heath. 9.30am Mid Sussex Fun Run; 10am Mid Sussex Mile; 10.30am 10 Mile Race

Day 3: Monday, May 2

The Burgess Hill Academy, (Playing Field), Station Road. 9.30am Mid Sussex Fun Run; 10am Mid Sussex Mile; 10.30am 10k Race

Participants of the three-day event will receive a Mid Sussex Marathon T-shirt and a three-part medal.

To find out more and to enter or join this year’s team of volunteers visit midsussexmarathon.co.uk.

Entries can also be made on the day.

* Burgess Hill Runners took a trip to the capital for the return of the London Landmarks Half Marathon.

Starting at Pall Mall and finishing at Downing Street, the race takes a central London route and is the only half marathon to take participants through both the City of Westminster and the City of London.

Andrew Biggs was first up for BHR finishing in 1:31:56, followed by Annette Maynard (1:40:38, a PB), Oliver Dewdney (1:43:34) and Jo Dallman (2:20:57).

Gayle Tyler and Paul Kaynes travelled to take on the Manchester Marathon.

Gayle completed the 26.2 miles in 3:25:40, followed by Paul in 4:18:23.

Keith Brown travelled to Reading to complete the Reading Half Marathon in 2:01:17.

It was also the weekend of the Sussex Road Relay Championship 2022, a two-mile run around Preston Park.

The BHR F60 team came fourth out of 10 with Antonia Boxall finishing in 16:10, followed by Nicky Callus in 16:28 and Jacqui Sims in 17:37.

In the senior male category, Leo Watts finished in 12:30, followed by Tom Dallman (13:04), Jack Maynard (13:28) and Adam Jandrell (14:00). In the M40 category, Ben Watts finished in 12:12, followed by Richard Jerome (12:51) and John Palmer (14:43).

In the M60 category, Stuart Condie finished in 14:31, followed by Richard Light (15:41) and John Schofield (15:53).

* Oli Farr continued his relentless quest for 100 marathons by finishing his 70th – the Manchester Marathon – with a new personal best of 3hr 48min 42sec.

No71 came at the Phoenix Fortitude Key marathon, run alongside the Thames at Sunbury, which he finished in 4.43. Oli said that he still had ‘achy legs’ from the Manchester marathon.

Oli also has been awarded a special 50 medal for his achievement of 50 completed marathons by the 100 Marathon Club.

Haywards Heath Harriers sent a host of teams in different age groups to take part in the Sussex Road Relay Championships at Preston Park, Brighton. The youngsters ran three legs of one mile reach, while the seniors ran four legs of two miles each.

Results: Under-11 girls race; 6th HHH ‘A’: 20:50 (Annabel Axford 6:43, Annabelle Parkin 6:43, Evie Loadsman 7:23). 12th HHH ‘B’: 22:11 (Lucy Roderick 6:51, Poppy Anne Hicks 7:52, Lorna Cole 7:27). Under-11 boys race: 5th HHH ‘A’: 19:03 (Viggo Skov 6:50, Ethan Rowen 6:05, Rafael Selby 6:07). Under-13 boys race: 14th HHH ‘A’: 19:00 (Ben Baker 6:06, Noah Blythe 6:28, Charlie Stay 6:25). Under-15 boys race: 6th HHH ‘A’: 16:19 (Jacob Roderick 5:47, Finlay Blythe 5:13, Jonathan Beckett 5:17). Senior men’s race: 13th HHH ‘A’: 44:14 (Ewen Kemsley11:12, Sam Fernley 11:07, Ben Gibson 10:47, Will Grey 11:07). Russ Mullen 11:41. Senior men’s over-40 race: 3rd HHH ‘A’: 32:29 (Marcus Kimmins 10.50, Benjamin Duncan 10:45, Ian Kenton 10:53). 11th HHH ‘B’: 35:26 (Matt King 11:34, Barry Tullett 12:12, James Moffatt 11:39). Senior men’s over-50 race: 5th HHH ‘A’: 37:21 (Tim Miller 12:13, Andy Dray 12:48, Paul Cousins 12:18). Senior men’s over-60 race: 4th HHH 42:28 (Eric Hepburn 14:00, Carl Bicknell 14:17, Mark Sykes 14:11). Senior women’s race: