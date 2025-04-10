Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing Rugby Club chairman Barny Hall has sounded a rallying cry as the Raiders were relegated after 16 years of National League rugby – while admitting: It’s a hard day.

Raiders’ fate was sealed in a 38-29 defeat at Sevenoaks on Saturday which meant they could no longer climb out of the bottom two in National 2 East.

It’s been a season-long struggle to find either results or a settled line-up at Roundstone Lane.

Hall said: “Today is a hard day for the club. We have played in National League rugby since the 2008 season.

Worthing Raiders in action at Sevenoaks, where defeat sealed their league fate -| Picture: Colin Coulson

“It's not for lack of financial commitment or ambition that we face relegation from this league. Although disheartening, this gives us the chance to rebuild and compete to come back bigger and stronger as a team.

“Rebuilding will indeed be our opportunity to come back bigger and stronger. It allows us to reassess strategies, nurture new talents, support those already here who will continue to fight for the badge and strengthen the team's unity.

“With the right approach, the club will emerge even more resilient and competitive. Thank you to everyone who continues to support our club. There are still two more home games to complete the season, and we need all of the club's loyal and committed supporters on the sidelines.

“We are Worthing RFC and remain proud as a club.”