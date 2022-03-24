Moyleman Marathon - slideshow of images from Lewes' big race

James Turner confirmed his domination of Lewes’ Moyleman marathon by trimming more than a minute off his own course record on Sunday.

By Steve Bone
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 5:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th March 2022, 6:18 pm

One of the strongest fields in the event’s history lined up on Landport Bottom to tackle the notoriously punishing race, which takes in the summits of Black Cap, Firle Beacon and Mount Caburn before finishing at Harvey’s Brewery. Read Jack Arscott's report from the event in the Sussex Express - out on Friday -but in the video player embedded here you can see a great selection of pictures taken at the race. Read our background piece previewing the race here: 'It's hard to believe what we have built.

Moyleman marathon full distance start 2022, with winner #215 James Turner leading from the off Picture: Barry Collins