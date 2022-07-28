'One of the great Goodwood races of all-time'

The Qatar Goodwood Festival crowd saw the 2022 festival kick off with a thrilling renewal of the famous Goodwood Cup – which so nearly ended in an amazing fifth victory in the race for Stradivarius.

Just to have super stayer Stradivarius – already the Goodwood Cup record holder with four wins – back for one last appearance was enough to delight racegoers. Few gave him much of a chance – but Ascot Gold Cup winner Kyprios beat him by just a neck.

Afterwards Stradivarius was given an ovation around the parade ring that surely no other Goodwood runner-up has ever seen.

Stradivarius, far side, can't quite get up to beat Kyprios / Picture: Malcolm Wells

Adam Waterworth, managing director of events at Goodwood, said the occasion would live long in the memory of all present.

"It was one of the great days – right up there with any occasion in recent times. And people who’ve been going to the festival for a lot longer than I have said the same.

"We had the returning hero, that was enough in itself, but then a thrilling race that he nearly won. And don’t forget how good Kyprios, the winner, and Trueshan, who he beat into third, are.

"It was phenomenal and the scenes afterwards show just how knowledgeable the Goodwood crowd are and how appreciative they are of the real top-class horses.”

Stradivarius is set to run at least one more race, though seems certain to have retired by the time Glorious 2023 comes round.

Waterworth said the Stradivarius show had set the tone for what was shaping up to be a truly memorable week. Yesterday another big crowd were in for the Sussex Stakes, while today’s Ladies’ Day highlight is the Nassau Stakes. And there are numerous group races to come – with the big races rounded off by Saturday’s Stewards’ Cup.

Waterworth said the big names and increased international entries meant Glorious was now a genuinely global event.

Some of the biggest TV networks in the world are broadcasting this week’s festival, including ESPN / Disney + in South America and Sony (SPN) in India and the sub-continent.