Over-50 Sussex men's padel team are national champions!
The Over 50s Sussex Padel Men's team has won their national County Championship title at a tournament in Bristol.
Luciano Cestari, Racquets Manager at David Lloyd Eastbourne, is captain of the team.
He said: “Each county team has six members and the Sussex team was formed with three players (including me) who are residents of Eastbourne, members of the David Lloyd Club and the Padel4All Saffron's Club. The other three other players of the team were from different areas of Sussex.”
The Eastbourne trio were Andrew Mcmenamin, Christopher Putland and Luciano.