Premier League darts: Luke Humphries says he achieved a dream in Brighton despite defeat against home favourite

Luke Humphries said ‘the better player won’ after the world number one lost to Rob Cross, on night five of the Premier League at the Brighton Centre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier League leader Humphries hit a rare nine-dart finish to take a 2-0 lead, which sent spectators wild at the Brighton Centre.

He became the 11th player to hit a nine-darter in the Premier League and the first since Luke Littler did do in last year's final – against Humphries – at the O2 Arena. It was the 17th nine-dart leg in this history of the Premier League since its inception in 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Humphries’ took out 141, finishing with a clinical dart into the double 12.

Luke Humphries said ‘the better player won’ after the world number one lost to Rob Cross, on night five of the Premier League at the Brighton Centre. Photo: PDC/Kieran Cleeves

This is the first nine darter of the Premier League this year, but still could not get him over the line against home-favourite Rob Cross, as he lost 6-4 with Voltage averaging over 111 and averaging 60 per cent on the doubles.

Humphries was delighted with the nine darter but disappointed with the result.

He said: “It was a really good game. Obviously very pleased with the nine, and Rob played a fantastic game against me there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On the game side I would have rather won the game but it was a nice little second prize I guess.

“Overall think the better player won.”

This was the former World Champions first nine darter on TV, with him having hit nine’s on the Pro Tour and European Tour.

He said: “It was a dream to do it on the big stage, it was great.

“I’ve hit five or six before that and it i always a very special feeling on the big stage, and the crowd went wild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought the crowd were amazing tonight, even before the nine. It was nice to give them something.”

Cross, who was originally from Hastings, was the crowd favourite going into the game with his Sussex ties, but once that nine darter went in, all allegiances went out of the window, with the crowd going crazy.

On the crowd, Humphries said: “I thought the crowd were absolutely amazing tonight.

“Sometimes the crowd can be quite hostile to you, but the crowd were amazing even before the nine darter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not the biggest arena, so if that was double the size it would probably be one of the best ever crowds.

“They showed some great gratitude, and they showed me a massive amount of respect.”

Cross faces Nathan Aspinall in the semi final.