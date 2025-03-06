The Brighton Centre plays host to night five of BetMGM Premier League Darts tonight (Thursday, March 6).

Luke Littler and co will be in top flight action in Sussex.

This Thursday’s Premier League Darts knockout schedule opens with Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen.

The next quarter final match will be Luke Littler vs Chris Dobey before former Hastings resident Rob Cross takes on Luke Humphries.

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries will be in action at the Brighton Centre on Thursday night (March 6). Photo: Simon O'Connor / PDC

Stephen Bunting and Nathan Aspinall will conclude the quarter finals.

The winners of each will then advance to the semi-finals and then the night’s final.

All games are best of 11 legs.

Humphries currently tops the Premier League with 15 points; Littler is in second place with eight points; Price is in third with seven; Van Gerwen is in fourth with six; Aspinall in fifth with five; Cross sits in sixth with four, Dobey is placed seventh with three place and in last place is Bunting with zero points.

Brighton & Hove City Councillor Alan Robins, the cabinet member for sports and recreation, said: “It is absolutely great news that the Premier League of Darts is returning to the Brighton Centre.

“Events like the Premier League of Darts which, as well as being well-attended generate significant viewing figures, can only help build on our city’s reputation.

“Not only will it provide another welcome boost to our local economy, but it will help keep Brighton & Hove firmly on the sporting map.”

What is the Premier League Darts? The world's best dart players compete over 17 nights from February to May every Thursday at different venues. The final will be at London's O2 Arena on May 29, 2025.

Who is the defending champion? Luke Littler returns as defending champion after last year's victory over world No 1 Luke Humphries.

Where does it take place? It's played in different venues across the UK and Europe. This month includes visits to Brighton, Nottingham, Cardiff and Newcastle.

Has it been to Brighton before? The venue previously hosted the final in 2007, when Phil Taylor won it for a third year in a row. In 2024, World Number 1 Luke Humphries beat Michael Smith for his first nightly win.

How to watch: For those without tickets to the Brighton Centre event, Sky Sports will screen each Premier League contest throughout 2025. How much prizemoney is available? The 2025 champion banks £275,000, with £125,000 going to the runner-up.

Former Premier League winners: Phil Taylor won six of the first eight editions of the Premier League and Van Gerwen claimed the first of his record seven Premier League titles in 2013. Littler is the current holder following an impressive Premier League debut in 2024.

World number four Rob Cross is excited to play in his home event in the Premier League of darts as it returns to Brighton for night five.

The former World Champion lived in Hastings for multiple years before moving up to Lincolnshire last year, and treats this event like a home event with him having good past memories of playing in Brighton.

On being back in Sussex, he said: “Yeah, of course. Obviously, look, we have to all be motivated every week.

“I've sort of, I've always played half alright here and I must enjoy it and just get in there and want to sort of get on with it now, really.”

Cross will be playing in front of a home crowd at the Brighton Centre, with friends and family along with passionate Sussex darts fans all ready to cheer him on, with ‘Voltage’ excited by this proposal after positive previous experiences.