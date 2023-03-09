Report, pictures and results as Chichester city road race series enjoys superb start

Chichester Runners welcomed record numbers for the opening night of the 31st Corporate Challenge races around the city centre.

On a cold but fine evening, with crucially next to no wind, runners ranging in age from 9 to 75 years of age flew around the course urged on by huge numbers of spectators. The atmosphere was electric.

Starting proceedings were the Yr 6 boys, with Oliver Cameron (Horndean) taking line honours in 4:34, closely followed by Jonah Tildesley (St Swithin’s) in 4:37, and then Levi Pearce (The March) a further 4 seconds back in 4:41. Of note is that the top 10 finishers were all quicker than 2nd place in last year’s equivalent race.

Corporate Challenge action | Picture: Trevor Staff

Following on came the Yr 5 boys, with Charlie Carman (St Mary’s, Clymping) a clear winner in 4:45. Behind was a tight battle for 2nd and 3rd place with Logan Turner (East Wittering) prevailing in 4:54 over Theo Rehill (Kingsham) in 4:56.

The Yr 6 girls race was a close contest between Imogen Shaw (St John’s) in 5:01 and Romilly Baker (St Jude’s) in 5:04. Behind them vying for 3rd place were Eliza Anderson and Lana Omurchu, both of Bishop Tufnell, who recorded the same time of 5:28, but Eliza deemed to have crossed the line first.

Last of the primary school races were the Yr 5 girls, with Emmy Pemberton (Oakwood) the clear winner in 5:19, followed by Lydia Jones (Meoncross) in 5:30 and Natalie Earle (Walberton & Binstead) in 5:35.

The Primary school races are amongst the most highly contested, with a total of 218 boys and 163 girls battling it out, or just happy to finish.

Moving up to equally competitive secondary school races, and with an extra lap to run, 1st place in the Yr 7 & 8 race went to Charlotte Oakley (Bohunt), breaking the 7 minute mark in 6:55, followed home by Aurelia Klidjian (The Royal School) in 7:13 and Amelia Thomas (Ditcham Park), in 7:23, all Yr 8 pupils. First of the Yr 7’s was Phoebe Concannon (Churchers), in 7:55 earning a magnificent 5th place overall. Second placed Yr 7 was Bethany Adams (Portsmouth High) in 8:14 and in 3rd was Lucy Allen (Midhurst Rother).

Flo East (Portsmouth High) prevailed in the Yr 10 race, winning in 6:38, with 2nd place going to Emma Smart (Oaklands), in 6:43 and Chloe Jones (Meoncross), in 6:47. Yr 9 girls were led home by Molly Smithers (Chichester High) in 7:21, then Holly Cunningham (Oaklands), in 7:27 and Jessica Stevens (Trafalgar), third in 8:09.

Year 7 & 8 boys also ran 3 short laps, with Ben Stewart (Bishop Luffa), carving out a huge lead to win in 6:31 from Oakley Knipe (Cams Hill), in 6:55. 3rd placed Yr 8 boy went to Harry Dunne (Bohunt) in 7:12. In the Yr 7 race Luca de Giovanni (Churchers) made a successful transition from Primary schools to take first place in 6:59, followed home by Toby Baker (Petersfield), and Luke Cunningham (Oaklands) in 7:05 and 7:08 respectively.

Standout performance of the evening was in the Boys Yr 9 & 10 race where Yr 9 Oscar Reynolds (Brookfield), raced home in 8:35, 49 seconds clear of Yr 10 Monty Hill (Bishop Luffa) in 9:24. Minor Yr 9 placings went to Eliseo La-Monaca (Boundary Oak) in 9:39 and William Allen (Midhurst Rother) in 9:43, and in the Yr 10’s to Noah Collins (Bishop Luffa) in 9:33 and Sam Cato (Chichester High) in 9:54.

Finally we came to the blue riband Senior “A” race, which involves 4 longer laps totaling approx. 4.5km. Paul Navesy (Solent Endurance) led from the first corner and came home in an impressive 13:23, followed by teammate Chris Spinks in 13:47 and Alex Smart beating Onjoro Sumba (Team Purser) by a whisker, both in 14:05.

Cassie Thorp, also of Solent Endurance, ran a superb race in 14:44 to win the ladies “A” race, with 2nd place going to Corin Bearpark, also Solent Endurance, in 16:44 and 3rd place to Bella Digby (City of Portsmouth) in 17:05.

In the “B” race however, Mia Billins (Team Purser), ran a blinder in 16:41, moving her into 2nd on the overall ladies results. Mens “B” race winner Damian Crawford (Chichester Triathlon Club) was just in front in 16:37.

The reward for running fast in the “B” race is promotion to the “A” race, and having posted excellent times a total of 39 athletes from the “B” race will be lining up in the “A” race on the next race evening, which is next Wednesday, March 15.