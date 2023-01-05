Edit Account-Sign Out
Rob Cross frustrated after World Darts Championship exit – but quick to congratulate winner Michael Smith

Rob Cross spoke of his frustration after bowing out of the World Darts Championships in the last 16 – but was soon vowing to bounce back and make 2023 a successful year on the oche.

By Steve Bone
3 minutes ago

The world number six from St Leonards, East Sussex, lost by four sets to two against Chris Dobey in a high-quality Cazoo World Darts Championship encounter at London's Alexandra Palace last Friday night.

Cross, who won the 2018 championship, averaged 100.02, hit seven 180s and had a checkout percentage of 36.7, but it wasn't enough to defeat an inspired opponent who averaged 102.13.

After his defeat, Cross tweeted: “Obviously not the result I wanted.

Rob Cross congratulates Chris Dobey at the end of their last-16 clash at Alexandra Palace | Picture: Kieran Cleeves-PDC
"A frustrating night. I will find an extra level and I will be back and fighting in 2023. Good luck to Chris for the rest of the Worlds. Thanks for all the support.”

Cross was back on Twitter a day later, New Year’s Eve, with an upbeat new year message to his followers, saying: “Happy New Year everyone. Have a great and safe night. Thanks so much for all the support. Let’s make 2023 a big one!”

Dobey went on to lose to Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-finals - while van Gerwen lost a classic final on Tuesday as Michael Smith took the crown.

Cross was also quick to pay tribute to Smith, tweeting: “Congratulations @Michael180Smith … you deserve this so much mate. So happy for you and your family.”

