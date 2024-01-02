Rob Cross is ‘Littlered’ in World Darts Championship semi-final

Sussex ace Rob Cross has had a brilliant campaign at the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace – but he was no match for Luke Littler, the 16-year-old who has come from nowhere to beat all-comers.

Cross took the first set against the wonderkid, who has taken darts on to front pages as well as back pages in the past couple of weeks, but it proved a false dawn for the world No8 from St Leonards.

Littler went on to produce some stunning finishes and run out 6-2 winner – booking his place in Wednesday night’s final.

For Cross, who won the title on his debut six years ago, the defeat came a day after he produced an astounding comeback from 4-0 down to beat Chris Dobey 5-4 in the last eight.

Jubilant Littler told Sky Sports: "I have no words, it's just crazy, that I'm in a World Championship final on my debut. I was happy winning one game but I could go all the way.

"My target was to still be here after Christmas and now here I am in the final. I've just settled on the stage - once I find the rhythm, I'm good to go.

"I'll just keep doing what I've been doing. In the morning I'll go for my ham and cheese omelette, then later a pizza and then practice on the board. I'll be watching the other semi. I'm sure it will be another cracking game."