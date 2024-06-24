Solici-tour To Budapest for local water polo team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex-based legal firm, GWCA Solicitors is sponsoring a local water polo team as they embark on the trip of lifetime to play and train in Budapest this summer.

Twenty children from Drenched Mini Water Polo will make the trip and will be training with Vasas, one of Hungary’s top professional clubs.

The purpose of the trip is to inspire the children to get more into water polo and experience playing with the Hungarians, one of the world’s water polo powerhouses. Hungary have won the men’s Olympics nine times, more than double second place Great Britain who have four wins and are generally considered the world’s most accomplished water polo nation.

Head coach Matthew White said: “We’ll be forever grateful to GWCA Solicitors for supporting us and getting behind the tour. It is the first time in four-years since we have planned such a trip. The previous squad were unfortunately unable to go abroad due to the pandemic. The support from local businesses such as GWCA has helped us realise this dream and we feel the sport in Sussex is definitely on the up.”

GWCA Partner Jon Rogers with some of the players.

Lucas Jude-Scott, 10, himself raised £400 for his team for the trip, added: “I’m really looking forward to visiting Hungary and playing with other children my age from a different country. I know it will be hard because we’re training twice a day, every day, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

GWCA Partner Jon Rogers Said: “Here at GWCA we all live and work in the local area and when we were approached to support Drenched, their values and mission to bring such a positive sport to the area inspired us – we’re always keen to support the community we are a part of. I was lucky enough to watch the squad train.

"Treading water and swimming around for almost an hour without touching the floor was very impressive, I can see they have taken training for their tour very seriously."

