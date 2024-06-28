Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hastings AC starlet Rae Le Fay is having a season to savour – and has gained a time that could lead to her running for her country in the European Under-18 Championships.

Le Fay smashed her own Sussex 2000m steeplechase record last weekend at the prestigious British Milers Club Grand Prix at Loughborough University.

In doing so she achieved the England Athletics qualification time for this year’s European U18 championships in Slovakia.

The Loughborough meet involved athletes from as far afield as Mexico, the USA and New Zealand chasing qualification times.

Steeplechaser Rae Le Fay, of Hastings AC | Picture contributed

Le Fay, who is still just 17, won her race by a clear margin after executing an impressively tactical race.

She'd had to wait until she turned 17 this March to move from the 1500m steeplechase up to the 2000m.

She had an eye on gaining the hugely challenging England Athletics qualification standard of 6.45, ten seconds more of an ask than in 2022, when the event was last held, in Jerusalem.

HY AC U15s at the Withdean | Picture contributed

Le Fay’s season has been dedicated to learning this new discipline and after only five attempts including trips to Yeovil, Norfolk and even Vienna, last weekend she not only met the qualifying criteria, she got a comfortable four seconds inside it.

In an interview with BMC afterwards, Le Fay said: "Ive been working on this since the start of the season.

"The first time I tried it, my time was 7.07 and it felt so far away at the time.

"I've shaved it down with each race but before today I still had five seconds to go, which felt a lot. I’d have been happy with just a PB to be honest so being so far inside the qualifying time was a shock.”

Le Fay won gold at the Sussex steeplechase event a few weeks ago breaking a county record with 6.50, then broke her own record by nine seconds last weekend, maintaining her UK No1 ranking and making her 10th of all time in the UK for her age.

The steeplechase has been pushed heavily by England Athletics this season.

Now Le Fay must wait to see if the GB invitation comes to make her the first Hastings-based international athlete since Grace Baker in 2015.

HY AC

HY AC youngsters produced some fine displays at the latest Sussex Under-15s track and field fixture.

It opened with the hurdles, completed by Ellen Gates in 17.5sec. She also competed in shot put (4.87m) and discus (12.44m).

Lily Peachment competed in the 100m in 14.13sec and did the relay. She produced a high jump of 1.25m and a hammer throw of 17.08m.

Sophie Smith did the 200m in 29.1sec, 300m in 46.00 and did the relay.

Antalia Cole achieved a PB in the 300m, winning in 43.3sec, she recorded 1.3m in the high jump and ran the relay.

Kitty Morgan raced the 75m hurdles in 19.3sec and 800m in 2.37sec.

Florence Tewkesbury produced 3.63m in the long jump and ran 800m in 2.28. Megan Hopkins Parry ran the 1500m in 5.10 and threw the hammer 17.45m.

Sophie Sims threw the shot put 4.59m while Beth Wilson achieved PBs in the long jump at 3.67m, 100m in 14.5 and 200m in 39.8.

Daisy Welch set a PB with 5.21 in the 1500m. Ava Morrisey, Scarlett Dixon and Olivia Collins all threw the javelin – 15.14, 13.85 and 12.86 – and ran the 800m in 2.42, 2.46 and 2.39 respectively.

Isabella Buchanan ran the 800m in 2.16.7, a new PB as she edges closer to the county record.

In the boys’ competition Aiden Larkin secured a new PB in the 1500m with 4.51 and threw the discus 11.11m.