Superheroes set for Fontwell Park fun

Not all racegoers wear capes – but some will on Sunday (May 25) as Fontwell Park stages its Superhero Family Fun Day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gates open at 11.45am and a card of seven jump races begins at 1.48pm and ends at 5.18pm.

There’s free family entertainment including a fun fair, face painting, Inflatables, roaming superheroes, a superhero workshop and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They go over the sticks at Fontwell on Sunday afternoon | Picture by Clive Bennett

Fontwell Park executive director Guy Pridie said: “Family Fun day racedays are always among our busiest fixtures and a great time to bring the local community together for a mixture of entertainment.

“This year we’ve gone for a superheroes theme which has seen tickets sell well in advance.

"From the racing side of things we have seven races with 99 entries (final declarations are on Friday) so there really is something for everyone.”

It’s cheaper to book in advance – go to fontwellpark.co.uk to book and find out more.