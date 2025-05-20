Superheroes set for Fontwell Park fun

By Steve Bone
Published 20th May 2025, 14:22 BST
Not all racegoers wear capes – but some will on Sunday (May 25) as Fontwell Park stages its Superhero Family Fun Day.

Gates open at 11.45am and a card of seven jump races begins at 1.48pm and ends at 5.18pm.

There’s free family entertainment including a fun fair, face painting, Inflatables, roaming superheroes, a superhero workshop and more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fontwell Park May evening racing in pictures by Clive Bennett.

They go over the sticks at Fontwell on Sunday afternoon | Picture by Clive Bennettplaceholder image
They go over the sticks at Fontwell on Sunday afternoon | Picture by Clive Bennett

Fontwell Park executive director Guy Pridie said: “Family Fun day racedays are always among our busiest fixtures and a great time to bring the local community together for a mixture of entertainment.

“This year we’ve gone for a superheroes theme which has seen tickets sell well in advance.

"From the racing side of things we have seven races with 99 entries (final declarations are on Friday) so there really is something for everyone.”

It’s cheaper to book in advance – go to fontwellpark.co.uk to book and find out more.

Related topics:Superheroes
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice