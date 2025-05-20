Superheroes set for Fontwell Park fun
Gates open at 11.45am and a card of seven jump races begins at 1.48pm and ends at 5.18pm.
There’s free family entertainment including a fun fair, face painting, Inflatables, roaming superheroes, a superhero workshop and more.
Fontwell Park executive director Guy Pridie said: “Family Fun day racedays are always among our busiest fixtures and a great time to bring the local community together for a mixture of entertainment.
“This year we’ve gone for a superheroes theme which has seen tickets sell well in advance.
"From the racing side of things we have seven races with 99 entries (final declarations are on Friday) so there really is something for everyone.”
It’s cheaper to book in advance – go to fontwellpark.co.uk to book and find out more.