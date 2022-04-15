The British and World Marbles Championship

The British and World Marbles Championship 2022: Famous event returns to Crawley in glorious sunshine after two-year hiatus

The British and World Marbles Championship made a glorious return to Crawley today (Good Friday, April 15, 2022).

By Mark Dunford
Friday, 15th April 2022, 1:13 pm
Updated Friday, 15th April 2022, 1:14 pm

The world-famous event was back the Greyhound in Tinsley Green and competitors old and new were there to compete in the 90th year of the event.

The last two tournaments were cancelled due to the global pandemic.

All you need to know about the British an World Marbles Championships

Organiser Julia McCarthy-Fox travelled from New Zealand with her wife Kathy, to run the championship, and was delighted to see both new and familiar faces.

This year the games were played in memory of her fellow organiser and recognised marbles expert Sam McCarthy-Fox who died last year.

It was a glorious sunny day and Julia said: "We could not have asked for a better day and I think this is Sam's little gift to us."

A plaque is to be unveiled at 2pm in memory of Sam. German side MC Erzgebirge, the reigning champions, were back to defend their title and other teams include last year's losing finalists the Black Dog Boozers, the Yorkshire Meds, The Charlwood Strikers and The Shots.

See also The British and World Marbles Championship is back - 90 years after the first formal contest was held in Crawley

1.

The Shots team

Photo Sales

2.

Getting a round in

Photo Sales

3.

One of the reigning champions ha a practice

Photo Sales

4.

An independent film company was at the event to make a documentary about the Marbles Championships

Photo Sales
New Zealand
Next Page
Page 1 of 4