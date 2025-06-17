The joy of running together: Hailsham Harriers mark Heathfield’s special day

Hailsham Harriers were delighted to be a part of the Heathfield Runners Midsummer 10k.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over 300 runners the event celebrated the 40th anniversary of the club with a kids’ run, barbecue, raffle, tombola and lots of fun and games while runners got to dance along to the amazing Skull Drummery band at the 3k point.

The race attracted huge support from local businesses, team members, friends and family to make the day a huge success. Proceeds from the raffle, tombola and cake sale will be donated to charities, Cancer Research and Macmillian Cancer Support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The race was started by one of the longest serving Heathfield Runners, Brian Winn, who launched the club in 1985.

Hailsham Harriers see a record team turnout at the Heathfield 10K

Hailsham Harriers fielded a record team turnout with 38 members taking part.

First Harrier home was Chris Doherty continue his fine form, finishing 5th overall in 36:10 followed by men’s captain Carl Barton in 40:53, Katy Reed 44:22, Graham Woolley 44:55, Ryan West 45:21, Maria Smith 45:21, Adam Mansbridge 45:21, Gary Crossan 45:22, Mark Pope 45:32, Audrey Haddon 45:58, Chris Shoult 47:03, Vice Chair Tom Price 47:18, Ladies Captain Helen O’Sullivan 47:22, Graham Purdye 47:55, Vinny Thrower 50:00, Arthur Collins 50:55, Adam Davies 51:01, Jo McGowan 51:07, Steph Bassett 51:25, Claire Shilling 51:36, Leeland Pavey 51:49, Gary Smith 53:47, Gemma Payne 54:54, Shaun Webster 55:32, Victoria Little 56:53, Lady Frances Delves 59:03, Ros Daintree 59:37, Sam Neame 1:00:32, Claire Hope 1:04:11, Ladies Vice-Captain: Lisa Phillips-Horner 1:05:06, Cathy Gilling 1:05:06, Ros Thompson 1:07:18, Sandra Fowlie 1:07:20, Niki Ward-Smith 1:10:47, Jo Davis 1:10:47, Roberto Proietti 1:24:14, Anne Jenkins 1:32:42, and Darren Gillett (Tail Runner) 1:32:42.

For many Harriers this was a day that heralded both 10K PBs and course PBs on the undulating route around the quiet lanes of Waldron in Cross-In-Hand. The race marks the fifth race of 12 over the course of the year that make up the Sussex Grand Prix League where local clubs compete against each other for team and individual awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen O’Sullivan, Maria Smith and Frances Delves placed first in their age categories while Katy Reed, Maria Smith, Audrey Haddon and Helen O’Sullivan were proud recipients of the award for first ladies' team.

Hailsham Ladies proudly displaying their well deserved finishers' medals

The Harriers wished Heathfield Runners a wonderful anniversary year and congratulated everyone behind the scenes and at the forefront for a fantastic family-friendly event led by race director Mark Robinson and Club Chair Nikki Marr.

For one Harrier, Charlie Long, her mission on Saturday was to conquer the Centurion South Downs Way 100 Miles. Charlie has been training hard for the past six months to fulfil this dream and she proudly crossed the finish line at Eastbourne Sports Park in a remarkable time of 23:41:40.

Charlie was cheered on by friends and family with her team-mates sending encouraging messages throughout the day and into the night. Charlie said: “South Downs Way 100 miles …. 23 hours and 41 minutes, I am a Centurion!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow Harrier Matt Courtnell completed his first ultra marathon, The Centurion South Downs Way 50K, an inaugural event for the Centurion team this year.

Harriers won the first ladies' team prize - Katy Reed, Maria Smith, Helen O'Sullivan and Audrey Haddon (missing from the picture) pictured with Heathfield club chair Niki Marr

Matt completed the undulating but scenic route that starts in Winchester and finishes at the bottom of the Butser Hill by the Queen Elizabeth Country Park, near Horndean, in an impressive 5:50:46.

Harriers chair Andy Ruffell said: “It has been another joyous weekend for team black and red where we have seen our members push past their comfort zones and deliver mind-blowing performances. The support we have shown towards our running neighbours, Heathfield Runners delights me incredibly and shows wonderful camaraderie from our local running and sports community; a fine weekend indeed.”

Hailsham Harriers welcome junior and senior runners of all abilities. Find out more at hailsham-harriers.org.uk

On September 28, they will proudly be staging their flagship race, the 39th John Faulds Hellingly 10k.