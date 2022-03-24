Thunder end basketball with win - and salute to legend Taylor

The game had extra significance as it was also the last league game that Thunder’s Zaire Taylor would play at the Thunderdome before his retirement from being a full-time player after a fantastic career in English basketball.

More than 800 people packed the arena and they were treated to a great night’s entertainment with Thunder running out comfortable winners 91-75 to keep our hopes of a top four finish in the league.

Zaire Taylor was again the centre of attention at the Thunderdome / Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Although the night was about Taylor, there was an all-round team performance from start to finish they commanded the game.

Racing into a 19-7 lead after just five minutes we never looked back.

At the first break the lead had ballooned to a big 18 points (27-9) as Thunder piled on the pressure.

Tom Ward was on fire early in the quarter pulling down six rebounds in defence to go with his five points in offence.

Hafeez Abdul was giving the Riders defence a tough time as he hit nine points in quick time in a performance that was going to be massive.

The second period continued in the same vein as Thunder kept the pace of the game at the same high speed.

Roared on by the enthusiastic crowd, Abdul continued to excite all as he plundered a further 14 points in the period including three massive treys.

Leading by 20 points at the half time break Thunder were confident enough to give the bench some minutes early in the game and with a score of 49-29 things were looking good.

The third quarter again saw Thunder in control and with the bench being introduced once more the lead after a further 10 minutes was still 20 points.

Howard Crawford, Ward and Taylor controlled the defence with again Abdul and Jarred Dixon hitting the points regularly which kept Thunder in command.

Dixon was showing his many skills - driving to the basket, assisting his teammates and launching a massive trey in his 17 points by the time the final break arrived.

Thunder led 74-54 were not going to lose this one.

The final period saw Thunder exhibit all their skills as all the starting five were brought back to the excitement of the crowd.

With a few minutes remaining Taylor came off court for the last time in a league game at the Thunderdome to a standing ovation from his adoring fans.

His five years in Worthing has rejuvenated the team and he has become one of the biggest figures since the iconic days of Worthing Bears in the mid-90s.

Thunder eased to victory at 91-75 in a game that was theirs from the first whistle.

The fans stood and cheered as the team took the applause.

It was not all over after the final buzzer as the presentations of the season’s awards took place.

Abdul won the Supporters MVP and also the Coach’s award for the season.

Players’ Player went to Dixon.

And there were special mementos to Ishmael Fontaine (for his off court commitment as well as on court performances ) and Howard Crawford for his commitment to the club as he retires from the game.

Taylor formally announced his retirement and was showered with gifts and with shouts of ‘one more year’ echoing round the arena the evening came to an end!

Will Z end his playing career? -Only time will tell but he still has the love for the game.

If he does he will be missed but many don’t think they’ve seen the last of Taylor in Worthing just yet...

D&D BASKETBALL

A strong performance from the under-18s saw them take a 101-53 win against Eastbourne Lions, despite impressive three point shooting from Eastbourne.

The D&D men’s Black team also faced Eastbourne Lions, but lost 110-86.