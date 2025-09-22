Tough introduction to higher level for Heathfield Ladies

Hampstead Ladies 19 Heathfield Ladies 17

Heathfield made their first appearance in Championship 2 (level 3 nationally) with a loss by two points away to Hampstead. A losing bonus point provided some small consolation from a game which could well have been won.

After the opening exchanges the game seemed to have settled down when Heathfield were rocked by two quick Hampstead tries. First a Heathfield move broke down and the home side quickly capitalised with the defence out of position. Then weak tackling allowed the home left wing to make a fine run into the corner.

12-0 within ten minutes could have been devastating but Heathfield started to build some promising attacks up the slope. Around the end of the first quarter a turnover led to an attack under the home posts. A penalty allowed Megan Plane to open her and the team’s account for the season with a deserved three points.

Beaten but not downhearted

Towards the end of the half Heathfield will have been feeling that they had stemmed the initial onslaught and could look to the second half with optimism. However Hampstead then scored their third try in a very similar manner to their first, capitalising on a loose ball at the breakdown of a Heathfield attack for a half time score of 19-3.

Heathfield were on the front foot down the slope in the second half but the home defensive organisation proved very solid throughout.

Entering the last quarter a Hampstead kick ahead near the half way line was retrieved by Rachel Marchesan who then made ground before Lib Lawrence seized the ball from the subsequent breakdown and made a fine solo run for an important try, duly converted by Plane.

Most of the game was in the home half at this stage. A few minutes later a kick out of defence was just retrieved and carried back down to the home try line where, after some confused play, Ellie Philipse worked her way over for her first try for the team and again Plane converted.

At 19-17 with about 15 minutes remaining and the wind in their sails Heathfield looked to have a chance to snatch the result that had seemed unlikely earlier on. However Hampstead did just enough with desperate last-ditch defence.

In two weeks Heathfield entertain Hackney who had an eye-catching 87-5 win over Blackheath (5 Oct 2.00) and the Harriers welcome Horsham 2 on the same day.