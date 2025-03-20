WATCH video and see 72 great photos: Chichester Corporate Challenge 2nd night

By Steve Bone
Published 20th Mar 2025, 07:48 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 20:05 BST
It was race night number two of this year’s Chichester Corporate Challenge – and it was another great night of athletics action in the city centre.

The series, running since 1992, is organised by Chichester Runners and AC and features a series of three race evenings, each with eight races – six for junior and secondary school pupils, two for adults.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff, David Richardson and Ian Luxford from the second race night (held Weds Mar 19) on this page and the ones linked, or by scrolling down the single page if you’re viewing this on the ad-lite Observer app. See next week’s (March 27) Observer for full coverage of the night. And check out the and great slo-mo video by David at the top of the article.

See more of Lyn and Trevor’s Corporate Challenge and other sporting pictures here.

If you missed it, this was our gallery from the opening race night.

Chichester Corporate Challenge 2025 second race night

1. All rights reserved

Chichester Corporate Challenge 2025 second race night Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Chichester Corporate Challenge 2025 second race night

2. All rights reserved

Chichester Corporate Challenge 2025 second race night Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Chichester Corporate Challenge 2025 second race night

3. All rights reserved

Chichester Corporate Challenge 2025 second race night Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Chichester Corporate Challenge 2025 second race night

4. All rights reserved

Chichester Corporate Challenge 2025 second race night Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Previous
1 / 19
Next Page
Related topics:Chichester RunnersObserver
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice