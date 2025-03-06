Watch wild scenes at the Brighton Centre after world number one Luke Humphries hits a rare nine-dart finish

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 6th Mar 2025, 22:04 BST

Luke Humphries became the 11th player to hit a nine-darter in the Premier League on a dramatic night of darts at the Brighton Centre.

Rob Cross was victorious over Premier League leader Humphries in a dramatic quarter final match in Brighton – which saw an astonishing nine darter.

World number one Humphries hit a rare nine-dart finish to take a 2-0 lead, which sent spectators wild at the Brighton Centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He became the 11th player to hit a nine-darter in the Premier League and the first since Luke Littler did do in last year's final – against Humphries – at the O2 Arena. It was the 17th nine-dart leg in this history of the Premier League since its inception in 2005.

Luke Humphries became the 11th player to hit a nine-darter in the Premier League on a dramatic night of darts at the Brighton Centre. Photo: PDC/Kieran CleevesLuke Humphries became the 11th player to hit a nine-darter in the Premier League on a dramatic night of darts at the Brighton Centre. Photo: PDC/Kieran Cleeves
Luke Humphries became the 11th player to hit a nine-darter in the Premier League on a dramatic night of darts at the Brighton Centre. Photo: PDC/Kieran Cleeves

Humphries was delighted with the nine darter but disappointed with the result.

He said: “It was a really good game. Obviously very pleased with the nine, and Rob played a fantastic game against me there.

“On the game side I would have rather won the game but it was a nice little second prize I guess.

“Overall think the better player won.”

Watch the video at the top of this page to see the wild celebrations after the nine-darter, with beer flying all over the venue.

