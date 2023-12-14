Worthing Raiders beat Wimbledon 51-33 in an absorbing National two east tussle – a vital win for Raiders that will hopefully get their season back on track.

Fans saw seven tries scored from all over the pitch and expansive rugby demonstrating speed, skill and fitness – the kind of rugby the Roundstone Lane faithful expect to see.

The forwards were outstanding, controlling possession at scrum and lineout. The backs were dynamic and untouchable at times.

Worthing Raiders do battle with Wimbledon | Picture: Stephen Goodger

The only negative was the five-minute blip late in the second half which allowed the visitors to pick up two tries. It wasn’t going to alter the result but a warning about easing off towards the end of a game.

The MoM award could have been given to just about any player in a blue and yellow shirt but for his dominance and great influence from No8, Frank Taggart was the recipient after a textbook performance.

Newly promoted to National two this season, Wimbledon made their first visit to Roundstone Lane since 2017. With the visitors in 13th and the hosts 12th this was must-win for both sides.

Raiders made three changes to the side that travelled to Esher. Curtis Barnes made a welcome return after a lengthy period of injury and Will Rigelsford and Joe Knight returned.

Despite a very wet week on the south coast the pitch was in remarkedly good condition thanks to a small group of club members who removed many gallons of standing water on Saturday morning.

At 9am the rain was still pouring down and not many would have predicted the entertaining 12-try game that happened a few hours later.

Wimbledon kicked off playing towards the southern end and were quickly on the attack, aided by the home side giving away four penalties before ten minutes were up. From the last of these they scored a converted try to take a seven-point lead.

With 13 minutes played the home side scored next. Defending well in the middle of the pitch they turned the ball over in a tackle. The ball was moved left through the hands of the backs, when it reached Jack Forrest, he put a cross-field kick out towards the left wing. Two Wimbledon players attempted to get to it but Barnes got there first and sprinted off to score from forty metres. Louis Ellis converted – 7-7.

On 19 minutes the visitors scored their second catch-and-drive try they converted to retake the lead, 7-14.

The seesaw nature of the first quarter continued when the hosts levelled with another converted try. The visitors put up a high kick from midfield which came down on the home side’s twenty-two metre line.

Ellis took a clean catch under pressure and threw infield to Tom Bowen who shrugged off an attempted tackle before setting off to curve a 75m route through the defence to touch down. Ellis added the extras to bring the score to 14-14.

Raiders took the lead for the first time after 32 minutes. From a scrum the ball was moved across the back line with Barnes entering the line from the blindside wing. Once in possession he split the defence and set off on a fifty-metre run towards the visitors’ try line.

It looked as if he would score his second try but spirited defence caught him a few metres short. Bowen was on hand to receive a well-timed offload and he crossed to touch down for his second try. Ellis again converted for a 21-14 lead.

As the half neared its end the home side were awarded a penalty on the visitors’ 10m line, they decided to take a shot at the posts. Ellis stepped up and struck the ball far enough but slightly wide. A Wimbledon player attempted to catch it instead of letting it sail harmlessly over the dead ball line. The ball was knocked on in the goal and the home side were awarded a scrum on the five-metre-line.

The Raiders’ scrum was gaining dominance as the game progressed and it was no surprise when Will Rigelsford darted over from close range. Ellis was again successful with the conversion and the lead stretched to 28-14 as the half came to a conclusion.

Five minutes after the restart the hosts had a scrum on their own twenty-two-metre line and swiftly turned defence into attack with a typical Jack Forrest break which took the game to the opposition’s ten-metre line. The referee awarded Raiders a penalty and Ellis took the opportunity to add three points, 31-14. Wimbledon hit back with a converted try.

With the bonus point already in the bag, it was no surprise Raiders chose to kick for goal when the referee awarded a penalty against the visitors. The ball sailed between the posts – 34- 21.

Raiders were in complete control and Taggart was giving Wimbledon’s defence a lot to deal with as he repeatedly made ground from the base of the scrum.

Wimbledon were penalised for not releasing at a tackle. Ellis put the ball into touch and a short throw to Ed Grinsted set up a driving maul and Taggart crossed the line – 39-21.

Harry Forrest was replaced by Cam Dobinson and within a few minutes Raiders scored another converted try when Will Rigelsford sold an outrageous dummy from the base of a ruck and sprinted 25m to score. The extras were safely added by Ellis – 46-21.

Will Rawlinson replaced Barnes and the visitors were playing for a bonus point fourth try – and they scored two tries from close range.

With time almost up the home side scored the final try when Grinsted crashed over from short range. Ellis converted to bring his tally to five conversions and two penalties.

Referee: Holly Wood

Attendance: 322

Enzo’s Italian Restaurant Man of the Match: Frank Taggart

Scorers: Tries: Barnes, Bowen (2), Rigelsford (2), Taggart, Grinsted, Con: Ellis (5), Pen: Ellis (2)