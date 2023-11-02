More than 300 runners battled the wind and rain to take on the Steepdown Challenge.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancing Eagles Running Club hosted the race on Sunday, with members marshalling and supporting the event.

First was the Junior run with just under 50 taking part, followed by more than 250 senior runners who took on the five-mile course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commencing at Lancing Manor and taking in the spectacular scenery of the South Downs, runners were able to catch a glimpse of the sun and blue sky in between the torrential rain and wind coming across the Downs.

The snaking field in the Steepdown Challenge, hosted by Lancing Eagles | Contributed picture

The race was won for the second year running by James Baker from Chichester Runners in an impressive time of 28min 18sec – 20 seconds quicker than his time from last year.

Graham Russ from Steyning Athletics Club came second in 29.02 and Liam Briscoe from Fittleworth Flyers came third in 29.58.

The first woman to reach the finish line was Lucie Bourne from Hove Hornets in a time of 33.55 with Alice Robinson of the Worthing Harriers achieving second place with a finish time of 35.00 and Geraldine Moffat from Portslade Hedgehoppers was third in 35.27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers summed up the feelings of most: “Fingers crossed for better weather next year!”

LANCING 10k

Runners tackled the Lancing 10k in awful conditions – and to follow two course records falling in the previous week’s Worthing Seafront 10k, another fell here. See pictures from the Lancing 10k by Angela Robards.

The female course record was broken by Nicole Petit from Guernsey AC with a time of 34:44. Second was Emma Oldham from Worcester, third was Becky Fleming.

The male winner was Dara Fitzgerald from Dublin in 36:59 – ahead of Trevor Sexton in 37.15 and Daniel Quinn in 37.48.For full results visit mccpromotions.com and go to the results tab.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Caswell from MCC Promotions said: “The weather was awful. We thank everyone for their support.”

The next MCC race in the series will be the Newhaven 10k on Sunday, January 21.