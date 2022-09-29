‘Wonderful day’ – Chichester Half Marathon festival is rated a winner

The Chi Half is under way | Picture: Trevor Staff

Organisers ‘Everyone Active’ were delighted with the entire event - and runners, marshals and spectators were also in agreement it was great to have been part of another successful Chi Half.

It was not the biggest event in terms of runners taking part but it certainly ranked as one of the most enjoyable.

Six-mile race winner Ollie Meaby

As forecast in the Observer, race numbers were down as a consequence of many factors including the after-effects of the Covid pandemic as well as the deteriorating state of the economy and rise in the price of fuel.

But there were some 400 runners from well-known, local clubs from Brighton to Southampton plus many unattached athletes.

There were runners from Sussex, Hampshire, Dorset, Surrey, Wiltshire, London, Kent and Devon. The largest club contingents came from Chichester Runners, Chichester Westgate Triathlon Club (CWTC) and the Bognor Tone Zone Runners.

Ten-mile winner Danny Mackney | Picture: Lyn Phillips

In keeping with the aim of making the Festival of Running inclusive for runners of all abilities, the event included a six-mile race, a ten-miler and a three-person relay.

The six-miler – actual distance 6.8 miles – was won by Ollie Meaby in 46.56. Katie Pegram was the women’s winner in 56.30.

The main event was the iconic half marathon which had 300 entries. Mike Houston, a well-known local runner, won, having finished third last year.

Afterwards he paid great tribute to the top-rate organisation of the event. He had taken the lead from early at the City Cross so had to run for nearly 13 miles without support. Winning in 1.16.16, Houston was followed in by Chris West (1.24.07) and Joshua Bath (1.27.15)

The women's race was won by Hannah Skardon (Farnham Runners) in 1.44.56, followed home by Susan Williamson (Chichester Runners) in 1.45.31 with Linda Roberts (Chichester Triathlon Club) third in 1.45.53.

In the seventh year of the ten-mile race the winner was Danny Mackney in 62.57. Women’s ten-mile winner was Cali Wood in 82. 41.

ONE BECOMES FOUR

Where there was one race, now there are four. The Chi Half might be the feature of race-day but the ten and six-mile races and three-person relay are now important too.

Although the early start meant it was a little chilly, it turned into a crisp and sunny day. The atmosphere generated among runners, volunteers and spectators was as bright and exuberant as the autumn sun.

At 9am the runners made a splendid sight as they streamed out from Chichester College, along West Street and East Street, across Oaklands Park and out in to the country to take in the Trundle Hill, returning to Chichester by Centurion Way.

In the main half marathon, the winners of which are reported on the back page, the male veteran 40 prize was won by Gareth Fowler and V50 Jason Boswell .Mike Houston, Robert de Lacy and Dan Busher were the first male team for Inspire Runners.

In the women’s race, special mention should be made of Nadia Anderson - first female vet 50 in 1.48.13 beating many women in younger age categories. Nadia, Susan Williamson and Laura Irma were the top women’s team.

In the ten miler Otis Farmer were second and Kevin Howard third among the men; Sue Barty and Amelia McMonagle second and third in the women’s race. Sue is one of the runners who ran ran the first road half marathon 30-plus years ago.

The fourth event was the three-leg relay. Winners in 2022 were Runner Beans in 82.03, comprising Dean Brown, Richard Higgins and Joshua Cottrell.

Wendy Whelan has entered every Chi Half since its return in 2012. She thoroughly enjoyed the day, beating runners much younger than herself, and promises to be back to run in 2023 when she will be 75.

Making his debut on the half marathon course, although not at Chichester races, was Ed Warner (Fittleworth Flyers), former chairman of UK Athletics. He was complimentary of the standard of organisation of the race.