It finished 52-29 to Worthing Raiders when they hosted National two east bottom side Westcliffbut it was a very strange match. The first half was all we expect from Raiders, a combination of powerful forward play and fast, elusive back play. But the second half saw them unable to maintain possession or have control or direction in their play.

Worthing Raiders on top v Westcliff | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Westcliff never gave up and certainly deserved their bonus point for their second half performance.

On the positive side for Raiders the five points earned keep them third in the league with only two games left – Blackheath away then the final home game against Barnes. That’s a tough end of season against first and second in the league.

MoM was Jack Lake.

With Raiders starting the day on 83 points and Westcliff on zero points for the season, this looked like a straightforward game for the home side; however despite their position, Westcliff have put up some competitive performances.

Seventeen of the squad that faced Tonbridge Juddians were involved again. Returning were Curtis Barnes, Will Rigelsford and Jack Lee, making his first appearance of the season after more than a year out injured.

After many days of rain the Roundstone Lane pitch needed a lot of work to remove standing water. Fortunately, the rain ceased around 11am and the skies cleared allowing the surface to dry a little before kick-off.

Raiders kicked off attacking the southern end and were quickly into their stride scoring the first points within two minutes.

The home side were well into Westcliff territory and moving the ball smoothly among the backs. When it reached Matt McLean, he chipped the ball over the defensive line and a kind bounce allowed Sam Evans to collect the ball and run in to score under the posts. McLean added the extras for an early 7-0 lead.

Moments later as the ball was spun across the backline, McLean split the defensive line and sprinted some 40m to dive in under the posts. Converting his own try the lead was 14-0 after six minutes.

Raiders scored their third try after nine minutes. Having won a lineout deep in their own half they moved the ball at pace towards the right wing. Harry Nelson sped off down the touch line and with one defender to beat he passed inside to McLean who raced in for his second try. With another successful conversion from McLean it was 21-0.

In the 16th minute they scored the bonus point try when Dan Sargent touched down after an efficient catch and drive from a lineout. McLean maintained his 100% kicking record for the afternoon to make it 28-0.

The tenacious Westcliff team fought back well over the next few minutes and were rewarded with a converted try to close the gap to 28-7. This seemed to be a bit of a wake up call for the home side as they got back into attacking mode.

Raiders came close to another try when Frank Taggart appeared in the centre and made a rampaging forty metre break, taking play deep into Westcliff territory. The attack didn’t quite get over the try line due to a knock on.

The home side were creating chances by stretching the Westcliff defence from touchline to touchline. In the 34th minute Nelson scored a try after the forwards had driven towards the line from a lineout before releasing the ball to the backs. The conversion failed – 33-7.

Westcliff were having a good spell of possession in the Raiders’ half when their backs dropped the ball due to good defence. The home side were on to the loose ball and when it was moved to the right wing Nelson completed the move to touch down for his second try. After McLean’s conversion the lead was 40-7 at the break.

At half time Raiders started to use their bench and the first change was Iago Davies coming on for Rigelsford.

With Raiders attacking the northern end, it was Westcliff who kicked off to start the second half. With only a minute played the visitors kicked a penalty to close the gap to 40-10.

Jack Doorey-Palmer replaced Elliott Luke at hooker.

Following several phases close to the Westcliff try line, Fraser Bruce barged over and again McLean converted - 47-10.

Raiders made a raft of changes – Jonny Smith replaced Zach Carr in the back row, Ethan Clarke came off and Fraser Bruce moved up to the front row with Lee coming in to the second row and Tom Derrick replaced Jack Forrest in the centre.

Within 13 minutes of the half Raiders had conceded five penalties andMcLean had been sin binned for a seat belt tackle.

Westcliff took advantage and scored a converted try reducing the deficit to 47-17.

Although not at their best the home side stretched the lead to 52-17 with an unconverted try from Jack Lake in the 26th minute of the half.

The visitors were having the better of things as the home side made handling errors when over-elaborating their play; too often simple passes were not given when they should have been as a touch of ‘white-line fever’ took over.

Westcliff were gifted an interception try in the thirtieth minute of the half bringing the score to 52-22.

Lee received a yellow card for a lineout infringement and Westcliff could see the chance to snatch a fourth try that would earn a bonus point.

Play was stop-start throughout the second half,and when McLean received a second yellow card, equalling a red, it meant Raiders ended with 13 men. On the stroke of full-time Westcliff scored a converted try for a losing bonus point.

Referee: James Dowd

Man of the Match: Jack Lake presented by Phil Harris of FRP Advisory, lunch sponsors and Dave Carroll of Landbuild Civil Engineering, match sponsors.

Scorers: Tries: Evans, McLean (2), Sargent, Nelson (2), Bruce, Lake. Cons: McLean (6)

