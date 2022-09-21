Before the start, players, officials and supporters observed a minute’s silence to pay their respects following the death of The Queen.

Then Raiders went on to beat Sevenoaks 32-27 for their first National League win of the season at the third attempt.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing Raiders in charge against Sevenoaks at Roundstone Lane | Picture: Stephen Goodger

This was a good victory against lively opposition There was plenty to be positive about – but still areas to improve on and, worryingly, more injuries were picked up.

Although they missing several experienced players, it was pleasing to see five 18-year-olds play so well.

Thanks went to the fabulous support from the Roundstone Lane Faithful –more than 600 were there and the backing is greatly appreciated by the players.

After a slow start to the season for Raiders with two defeats on the road, much was expected now they were playing on home soil.

Raiders celebrate a try against Sevenoaks | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Iago Davies, Joe Knight, Jonny Green and Toby Kemp came into the side – the latter two for their debuts.

Raiders kicked off attacking the southern end of the ground and just before the 20-minute mark Raiders opened the score.

From a midfield scrum they sent the ball to the left through the hands of the backs. Jack Forrest broke the defensive line and released Jerome Rudder, who sprinted the final 25m to score in the corner, despite high tackle from the covering defender. The conversion was missed.

Sevenoaks scored their first try after 25 minutes but failed to convert it. With the score at 5-5 Joe Knight replaced Rob Ure in the Raiders’ back row.

With 30 minutes gone Jago off injured and Toby Kemp replaced him on the wing. Seconds later Kemp had his first touch and was injured – and left the field needing hospital treatment. Iago Davies came on at scrum half and Charlie Clare moved to the wing.

Raiders had Rob Cuffe sent to the sin bin. The visitors took advantage and scored an unconverted try to take the lead 5-10 which they held until half-time.

Jonny Green was replaced by the returning Rob Ure after the break.

With four minutes played the visitors knocked on in the tackle and Raiders gained possession, the ball was moved to the left and back inside to the charging Jack Lake. Having broken the first line of defence he slipped the ball to Elliott Luke to score the first points of the half. The conversion was missed so it was 10-10.

Sevenoaks responded well and twice they kicked penalties to the corner in the hope of scoring from the ensuing lineouts, but the home side defended well.

As Sevenoaks moved the ball towards the left wing, a long floated pass was intercepted by Charlie Clare who sprinted clear to score Raiders’ third try. The conversion attempt was charged down but it was 15-10.

Within a couple of minutes the visitors made it 15-13 with a penalty.

Eventually Ethan Clarke burst through to score his first try in senior rugby and earn the bonus point. Harrison Sims converted to make it 22-13.

Barnes went off injured and Joe Knight moved to the wing and Tom Hatch came on at flanker.

After a multi-phase attack, with backs and forwards linking effortlessly, a long pass out to Knight on the left wing saw him dive in to score the fifth try. Sims converted from the touchline - 29-13.

Sevenoaks scored a converted try, 29-20, quickly followed by a Sims penalty to give Raiders a 32-20 lead with eight minutes left.