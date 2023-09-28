Worthing Thunder suffer early Kitking Trophy exit

Worthing Thunder’s run in the Kitking Trophy is over already.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They took on Sussex Bears in the final group game knowing only a win might see them through into the quarter finals.

As it turned out the final result of 91-64 meant nothing as Reading Rockets surprisingly lost to Barking Abbey – ensuring Thunder’s demise on points difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Losing heavily to Reading earlier in the group cost Thunder the chance of progressing.

Worthing Thunder take on Sussex Bears | Picture: Gary Robinson

The game on Sunday was played in front of a large Thunderdome crowd and was a very entertaining match.

Bears were up for it from the start and early on showed they were going to provide Thunder with a tough test.

Thunder eventually regained their composure to take a big lead by the halfway mark, 51-27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half was a much closer affair as news of Reading’s defeat meant that this had developed into a dead rubber.

Both teams gave their all, providing the big crowd with some entertaining basketball.

The final score of 91-64 was about right with both teams taking a lot of credit.

Tom Ward was again outstanding for Thunder, leading the scoring with 21 points, with Tola Okiki scoring18 points and also doing well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hafeez Abdul and 19-year-old Tyler Fairbairn contributed 15 points and also had strong games.

For the Bears, new signing Joshua Palmer (25 points) and ex-Thunder big man Luke Attfield (12 points) had good games.

This was a satisfactory win for Thunder but the disappointment of finishing the trophy run was evident at the final buzzer.

Thunder have no fixture this Saturday and will not be at home until October 29 when London Elite will visit the Thunderdome in a league fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad