Worthing water polo aces clinch London league championship

Having won the southern qualifiers, Worthing were joined by runners-up Beckenham and Northampton and Watford, the top two teams from the northern division.

Worthing are lucky to have such a talented bunch in this age group but they still anticipated some tough matches.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the end they secured the championship with three relatively easy wins that were based around sound defence and a potent counter attack.

Worthing's winning water polo stars

The first match brought an 8-1 win over Watford.

Scorers were Henry Broadhurst (3), Indy Nash (3), Tumay Evcimen and Becky Smith.

Next it finished Worthing 7, Beckenham 1 with the scorers Evcimen (3), Nash (2), Broadhurst and Joey Taylor.

Last up it finished Worthing 9, Northampton 1, the scorers Broadhurst (4), Taylor (2), Smith, Ethan Lecuyer and Evcimen.

The full squad comprised Felix Monaghan (G/K), Broadhurst, Smith, Lecuyer, Nash, Luke Heaton, Archie Moon, Max Copper, Evcimen, Maty Skoda, Joe Boot and Taylor.

Lillie Standen played in the qualifying events but was unavailable for the final round.

The team was coached by Ben Curtis and Tumay Evcimen snr and all were very pleased the team secured what in essence is a South of England championship from a line-up featuring teams across the region.