Worthing water polo aces clinch London league championship

Worthing’s under-16 water polo team comfortably secured the London League championship title at the final four play-offs at the Queen Elizabeth’s School pool in Barnet.

By Community sport reporter
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 12:30 pm

Having won the southern qualifiers, Worthing were joined by runners-up Beckenham and Northampton and Watford, the top two teams from the northern division.

Worthing are lucky to have such a talented bunch in this age group but they still anticipated some tough matches.

In the end they secured the championship with three relatively easy wins that were based around sound defence and a potent counter attack.

Worthing's winning water polo stars

The first match brought an 8-1 win over Watford.

Scorers were Henry Broadhurst (3), Indy Nash (3), Tumay Evcimen and Becky Smith.

Next it finished Worthing 7, Beckenham 1 with the scorers Evcimen (3), Nash (2), Broadhurst and Joey Taylor.

Last up it finished Worthing 9, Northampton 1, the scorers Broadhurst (4), Taylor (2), Smith, Ethan Lecuyer and Evcimen.

The full squad comprised Felix Monaghan (G/K), Broadhurst, Smith, Lecuyer, Nash, Luke Heaton, Archie Moon, Max Copper, Evcimen, Maty Skoda, Joe Boot and Taylor.

Lillie Standen played in the qualifying events but was unavailable for the final round.

The team was coached by Ben Curtis and Tumay Evcimen snr and all were very pleased the team secured what in essence is a South of England championship from a line-up featuring teams across the region.

