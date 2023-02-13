It finished Worthing Raiders 35, Dorking 26 in a National two east battle to savour at Roundstone Lane. Both sides contributed to a fine spectacle of rugby that meant a big crowd had been royally entertained at Roundstone Lane for the third weekend in a row.

Action between Worthing Raiders and Dorking | Picture: Stephen Goodger

The win puts Raiders in third place in the league although level on points with Dorking in second place.

There were many outstanding performances for Raiders but one of the youngsters, Caleb Ashworth, was named MoM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After an exciting and close game last week against league leaders Blackheath, Raiders now faced the team in second place.

With more injuries picked up the previous week and some players unavailable the selectors were forced to make four changes. Returning to the side were Ethan Clarke and Tom Sunray, as well as Tom Adams making his first appearance of the season and Leo Ravaudet making his debut.

Fans were pleased to see nine ‘homegrown’ players in the squad, four of whom were playing for Worthing Colts last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a youthful feel to the squad an energetic performance was expected – and the crowd of just under 600 were to experience a pulsating, quality game of National League rugby.

In the early minutes Raiders had a good attacking move thwarted by the visitors’ defence. They soon set up another probing attack but the Dorking defence was alert and they intercepted a Raiders pass to score the opening try, with the conversion successful.

Raiders fought back with their usual free-flowing rugby but, as last week, conceded several penalties for minor technical infringements which prevented them from scoring any points in the first 15 minutes.

The home side opened their account after 17 minutes. From a lineout they set up a driving maul and when the visitors stopped its progress the ball was released to the backs and moved to the right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curtis Barnes made an incursion in centre field from the blindside wing, and he shrugged off a couple of tackles and raced away to touch down. Matt McLean converted for 7-7.

Five minutes later Dorking retook the lead with a converted try, 7-14.

Frank Taggart received a yellow card and the visitors scored an unconverted try after a scrum close to the Raiders’ try line. They had a daunting 7-19 lead but they continued to defend well and attack with flair.

With the home side still down to 14 they built an expansive attack from their own half. Elliott Luke cropped up wide on the left and made a half-break before releasing Barnes on the touchline with one defender to beat. He passed inside to Connor Slevin, who sprinted the last 30m to touch down. McLean added the extras – 14-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being a man down it was during this period that Raiders had the better of the play. Both sides looked dangerous with ball in hand.

Raiders built a good attack from a catch and drive after 30 minutes but couldn’t turn it into points.

Just before half-time Raiders took the lead for the first time. The home side won a penalty at a Dorking scrum and kicked to the corner.

The initial attack was defended well by the visitors but they conceded another penalty for offside and again the home side kicked to the corner. They executed a textbook catch and drive from the lineout and Elliott Luke, on his 150th national league appearance for Raiders, touched down for their third try. McLean’s conversion took the lead to 21-19 for half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raiders kicked off to restart the game and were quickly on the attack deep in Dorking territory. But soon the visitors scored another converted try – 21-26.

Raiders began to use the bench in an effort to maintain the high pace and physicality of their game. It was up to the experienced players helped by the youngsters to turn the game around.

The home side defended steadfastly when under pressure and more than once thwarted threatening attacks.

Dorking had a chance to extend their lead with a penalty attempt but it sailed wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final 15 minutes saw Raiders’ level of performance and confidence rise further.

For this final period the home side had a front row who were all 18 and had only a handful of senior games between them.

Raiders were under pressure but with just under ten minutes left, the best try of the day was scored.

From deep in their own territory the home side ran the ball out of defence and Harrison Sims cut a great line and burst through tackles to put Raiders on the front foot. Many phases of followed before the ball was released across the back line – until Jack Forrest stepped between two tacklers and reached out to touch down for the bonus point try. McLean converted for a 28-26 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A good kick chase by Barnes forced Dorking into touch, giving the home side the put in at the lineout. Raiders kept the pressure on. As soon as the visitors attempted to break out McLean put them back deep in their own 22 area with a fine, tactical touch find.

With little time left Dorking looked capable of snatching the victory but Raiders applied tremendous pressure and following a scrum they went through many phases at close quarters before Caleb Ashworth smashed his way over the line to seal the victory.

McLean completed the scoring with his fifth conversion of the day to round off an excellent win.

Referee: Tom Bird

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendance: 595

Scorers: Tries: Barnes, Slevin, Luke, Forrest, Ashworth. Con: McLean (5)

Team: Ethan Clarke 2. Elliott Luke 3. Caleb Ashworth 4. Jack Lake 18. Jamie Ure 6. Liam Perkins – Captain 7. Will Hoare 8. Frank Taggart 9. Iago Davies 10. Connor Slevin 11. Curtis Barnes 12. Harrison Sims 13. Jack Forrest 14. Tom Derrick 15. Matt McLean. Bench: 16. Jack Doorey-Palmer 17. Tom Adams 20. Tom Sunray 22. Will Rigelsford 23. Leo Ravaudet TR Charlie Spencer