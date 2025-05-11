Pavilion Bulls make a winning start to their league campaign

Worthing Pavilion Bulls started their campaign in the West Sussex Bowls League with a 72-64 win against a visiting team from Southbourne, the Division One runners-up last year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bulls earned six of the 10 points available thanks to wins on two rinks and the aggregate victory.

Top rink went to Keith Lyons, Roger Dutton, Richard Krupa and skip Warwick Davis, who beat Antony Bull's rink 23-11. The Bulls were never behind, scoring two fours and two threes, while restricting Southbourne to ones and twos from the seven ends they took.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further two points were gained by Malcolm Gardiner, George Rhodes, Ken Chapman and skip Simon Warr. They also took 11 of the ends against Peter Jasinksi's rink in winning 20-12, which included 10 shots in three ends around halfway.

Tell us your club news.

Derek Little skipped Graham Morrey, John Ives and Keith Wadhams in the closest game, against Dave Alner's rink. After nine ends the Bulls trailed by eight shots but levelled the scores on the 13th. They went one-up with a five on the 16th before conceding two singles to lose 19-18.

Brian Jones, Peter Woods, Jonathan Gauntlett and skip Gavin Beven started well against Harry Harrison's rink and led by a shot after 11 ends. They managed only one more, however, while conceding 13 to give Southbourne a 22-11 win.

Four players made their debut for Pavilion Bears as they took five of the 10 points from their first league match. The Bears, last year's Division One champions, welcomed Bognor A, last year's Division Two champions, to Pavilion Road for a match played on a lightning-fast green with lots of idiosyncrasies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allan Banks, Ian Godden, Alex Meadows and Ian Slater, the debutants, helped the Bears to one winning rink, one tied rink and victory by 77-65 on aggregate.

Top rink for the Bears went to Andy Peters, Alex Meadows, Colin Davey and skip Simon Davey, who had a 31-4 win. Dave Thomas, Mick Steggell, Ian Slater and skip Ian Godden secured a 21-21 tie and a further rink point.

Bryan Bodicoat, John Winkley, Russ Doherty and skip Jamie Dunk slipped to an 18-12 defeat. Nour Dissem, Allan Banks, Francis Fahey and skip Jeremy Simpson were on the wrong end of a 22-13 result.

Pavilion won for the first time at the second attempt in this season's Brodie Tray league, defeating Southwick by 69-61.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory at home against the defending Brodie champions was hard fought, no more so than in the pairs game. On the18th end, Malcolm Gardiner and skip Simon Warr scored a crucial four to overhaul Alan Jones and Kevin Yeo and register a 19-18 win.

Top rink went to Allan Banks, Roger Dutton and skip Ken Chapman, who won 20-11.

Brian Jones, Andy Peters, Pam Duffield and skip Mike Spinks won 18-11 and Ian Down, Sue Gubbins and skip David Berry lost their triples game 21-12.