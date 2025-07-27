Pavilion's bowlers share rinks with Marine Gardens but are sunk on aggregate

Worthing Pavilion shared the rinks two each with Marine Gardens in a Stracey Shield match but lost on aggregate by 75-60.

Top rink for Pavilion went to Keith Lyons, Peter Tomley, Allan Banks and skip Simon Warr, who defeated John Albon's rink 21-9.

Nour Dissem, Chris Cheeseman, Richard Burden and Ken Chapman were the other home winners, by 16-15.

Ian Down, Sue Bryan, Pam Duffield and Bryan Bodicoat started strongly but Marine took a 27-15 victory.

Pat Edmonds, Sonia Burden, Alan Cheeseman and Barry Ledger faced Ivan Godsmark's rink, but were beaten 24-8.

Pavilion Badgers were whitewashed at Storrington in the West Sussex League, losing on all three rinks and by an aggregate of 62-37.

The bare statistics of the 8-0 defeat didn't tell the story of an exciting afternoon's play, in which Barry Ledger's rink trailed by only one shot going to the final end and Bryan Bodicoat's rink fought back to trail by only two after 16 of the 18 ends. Sadly for the Badgers, all their hard work came to nought.

Terry Edmondson, Alan Crowter, Eric Henshaw and Ledger took nine ends against Bruce Glen-Bott's rink, including the 15th, 16th and 17th to make the score 13-12 to Storrington. The Badgers were controlling the last until a cruel deflection gave the hosts the shot they needed for victory.

Simon Ritter, Alan Fryar, Geoff Pratt and Bodicoat trailed 12-3 after seven ends against Mick O'Brien's rink, losing 23-17.

Ian Down, Phil Crompton, Peter Tomley and skip Alan Cheeseman started steadily against Ray Taylor's rink and won 25-8.

Pavilion Bulls suffered a second consecutive whitewash in Division 1, losing on aggregate by 106-33 on the artificial green at Southbourne.

George Rhodes, Richard Krupa, Ken Chapman and skip Simon Warr were defeated 11-10 by Harry Harrison's rink. Roger Dutton, Peter Woods, Barry Ledger and Keith Wadhams lost 24-11 against Mark Soper's rink.

Mason Davis, Bill Muir, Barry Wood and Tony Beale lost 32-7 to Pete Jasinksi's rink and Keith Lyons, Barry Balchin, Richard Calvert and Derek Little lost 39-5 to Antony Bull's rink.

Southbourne's 10 points put them top of the league.

While the Bulls are slowly drifting down the table, Pavilion Bears moved up to fifth after a hard-fought win against Norfolk A at Littlehampton. Wins on two of the four rinks and a shot aggregate of 68-54 earned the Bears six points.

The top six teams are separated by 17 points with five rounds of fixtures to play.