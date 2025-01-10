Pulborough Cricket Club gains New Years Honour!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Exciting news from Pulborough Cricket Club! The team has been granted an astonishing new year's honour and will be proudly playing in Division 11 this upcoming season after finishing as runners-up in Division 12 North West last year - no mean feat given 2024 was their first season back in competitive cricket! Their remarkable dedication and hard work have been recognised, earning them a well-deserved promotion.

Peter Taylor Chairman of the club, expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the team's commitment and the tireless efforts of everyone involved, emphasizing how this achievement means the world to them. He said “This was a total surprise to us as we thought we had finished the season in Division 12, given we were runners up! The team are delighted to be promoted and are looking forward to playing this year in Division 11”

The club's recent end-of-year celebrations at Macklins at The Riverside in Pulborough raised much needed funds for two cherished charities, ANDYS MAN CLUB who provide peer to peer support groups to reduce male suicide and Prostate Cancer UK. It also showcased the incredible support of local businesses, sponsors and Parish Council representatives through a fabulous raffle and a hotly contested silent auction, featuring an autographed bat from Gray Nicolls by current England Wicket Keeper, Jamie Smith.

Peter continued to highlight the club's unwavering dedication to inclusivity, catering to individuals of all ages, underlining their welcoming, SEN friendly and safe environment. He said, “We have some amazing sponsors and supporters, and we simply can’t thank them enough for their ongoing loyalty”.

PCC end-of-year celebrations raffle and silent auction

With the 2025 season on the horizon, excitement fills the air as new cricketers are welcomed, winter nets are set to kick off on January 9th, and with the newfound promotion to Division 11, Pulborough Cricket Club is geared up for an unstoppable season ahead.

--If you're an experienced cricketer looking to join a fantastic team, look no further! Our team is made up of some seriously nice chaps who work hard to make every game and practice enjoyable. Partners are always welcomed and encouraged to join in on the fun!

Be sure to mark your calendars for our awesome social events and guaranteed good times ahead!

Membership comes with perks, including a complimentary set of whites and 3 free one to one sessions with our Level 2 Qualified coach. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to improve your game Chris on 07932 071733