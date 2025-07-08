Pupils enjoy Sussex School Games at K2 in Crawley

Hundreds of pupils from across Sussex qualified locally and competed at the Sussex School Games in K2 in Crawley.

The following sports and age groups were involved: Year 3-4 Tri golf, Year 9-10 Stoolball, Year 5-6 Quadkids Athletics, Year 7 Super 6 Athletics.

The event saw around 300 young people represent not only their school but their School Games Organiser catchment area.

Areas and schools were: Brighton: Elm Grove Primary School & Dorothy Stringer School; Central: Southwater Jr Academy & Tanbridge House School; Crawley: Northgate Primary School, Maidenbower Junior School, St Wilfred’s Catholic School & Thomas Bennett Community College; Hastings & Rother: St Leonard’s CofE Primary School, Claverham Community College & Bexhill High Academy; Mid Sussex: Windmills Jr School, Lindfield Primary Academy, Sackville School & Downlands Community School; North Wealden: Ashdown Primary School & Heathfield Community College; South Downs: Stone Cross School,Seaford Primary School,Willingdon Primary School; Southern Area: Arundel CofE Primary School, Thomas A Beckett Jr School, Durrington High School & Oscar Romero Catholic School and The Angmering School; West Sussex West: Bishop Luffa CofE School, Bishop Tufnell CE Primary School, Southway Primary School & The Regis School

Sporting Champion Caitlin Young presents medals

The day was a huge success and even had aspiring athletes present to inspire the children.

Dave Downey, Activity and Wellbeing Manager at Everyone Active, said: "We were incredibly proud to host the 2025 Sussex School Games here at K2 Crawley, inspiring local young people of all abilities and backgrounds to be physically active in an inclusive space.

“We’re delighted some of our local Sporting Champions could also be there to support on the day, sharing positive experiences from their flourishing sporting careers to encourage the next generation to reap the physical and mental benefits of exercise.”

Sporting Champion Caitlin Young said: “I wanted to join in with the Sussex School Games as I think it’s a great opportunity to get children involved in team sports and encouraging them to cheer on their friends. This is an event I have competed in when I was younger and only last year when I was a sports captain for my school I came and helped out at this event.

“Sport is important for everyone as it’s a chance to be free, have fun, try something you’ve never done before and make lots of new friends. It’s available for everyone no matter where they are from or what their background is."

With a change in direction the School Games finals will no longer take place in an elite level competition. The School Games now has a larger focus on targeted work to address gaps in provision opposed to top level school sport. The focus change objectives are met through participation style events organised locally by the School Games Organisers.

Despite this the SGOs are working on a collaborative plan to ensure these important opportunities still exist, giving young people life memories of representing their school and area in their beloved sport. This supports the new physical literacy statement around finding your passion to ensure lifelong participation in physical activity.

Results from the day: Year 3-4 Tri Golf: 1st: Arundel, 2nd Southway 3rd Elm Grove; Year 9-10 Stoolball: 1st Angmering, 2nd The Regis School, 3rd Downlands; Year 5-6 Quadkids Athletics: 1st St Leonards, 2nd Maidenbower, 3rd Seaford; Year 7 Super 6 Athletics: 1st Tanbridge House, 2nd Dorothy Stringer, 3rd Willingdon.

Jennifer Lovelock from The Regis School said: “My girls continually ask all summer for stoolball … it is a Sussex game and part of the heritage of our county. Unfortunately, in some regions it is struggling to get teams, therefore the Sussex School Games finals is a vital lifeline for the sport. Thank you to the School Games Organisers for helping keep the sport alive with the annual competitions”

Two Year 3 and 4 pupils who participated in the Tri golf competition from Southway Primary told how much they enjoyed the event.

Nicola commented: "It was so much fun! I thought golf was boring until we played a competition. All the games were brilliant and we worked so well as a team. I hope we can do more Tri-Golf in our school.”

Toby added: "It was the most fun I've ever had at a competition! It was so fun, and made me want to play Golf more!. It's so different to other sports I've played.”

Recent Government announcements have indicated the importance of aspiration with examples like the Lionesses and the work to ensure equal access for all young people.

School Games Organisers across Sussex are committed to ensuring opportunities like this continue in the future. To find out more visit www.yourschoolgames.com/about/what-school-games/