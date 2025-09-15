Quiet week for Southwater Bowls Club
A quiet week for Southwater as rain caused cancellations. Entertaining East Preston a close match was won 63 to 60.
Best triple was Sonia Gordon, Les Gordon and Neil Jarvis (20-11) with Sue Jones, Mike Jones and Peter Curd (16-13) and Sally Gardner, Pauline Scott and Martin Gardner (15-15).
A win was achieved against Marine Gardens by 66 to 53. Best triple was Frank Newell, Tim Gander and Judith Hitchman (24-11) with Dee Blanchard, Richard Harris and John Borasinski (16-11) and Martin Hargrave, Debbie Jarvis and Neil Jarvis (15-14).