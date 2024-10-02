Twickenham 24 v Eastbourne 20 in fourth Rugby League game of the season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne 20 Twickenham 24 For the fourth League game of the season, Eastbourne travelled to undefeated Twickenham for a very challenging clash. However, after two maximum point wins at home and a losing bonus point away which possibly should have been more against Weybridge, Eastbourne were confident of getting a result.

Eastbourne 20 Twickenham 2Eastbourne soaked up the early pressure from a fast-starting Twickenham, who also enjoyed playing a fast-paced attractive style of rugby, before the away side started to find their rhythm, which after a decent period of pressure, Jake Howe put the visitors in the lead with a penalty.

Eastbourne did not capitalise on a lot of early possession, they threw a few loose passes and combined with some poor decision making in the Twickenham red zone, which really cost the away side a decent lead. Twickenham started to punish the away sides errors with slick fast attacks from deep and a run of penalties against a frustrated Eastbourne. Twickenham punished Eastbourne and scored two good try’s but did not convert either. The remainder of the half continued end to end and Eastbourne scored a second penalty through Howe to narrow the gap to four points.

Unfortunately for Eastbourne, the referee who had an excellent game all round, missed a blatant knock on from the Twickenham number 8, Twickenham then scored from the following scrum with the last play of the half to lead 17-6.

The second half started with Eastbourne on the offensive for long periods and Twickenham looking tired, Eastbourne managed to score through the superb Chris Hoskins, who had another excellent display. Following more Eastbourne possession which they could not convert to points finally came to a sad end with the hard running Konrad O’Neil being held up over the line. Twickenham really started to gain regular possession from this point and had Eastbourne under the pump for a large chunk of time, with Injuries to their flyhalf, centre and replacement centre, which meant a team reshuffle and eventually Twickenham turned their dominance into points with a well worked try.

Following this, Eastbourne threw the kitchen sink at Twickenham, desperate not to leave without at least a bonus point, really started to stretch and test the Twickenham try line, eventually for Mason Dowle to cross in the corner, which was pleasing to see Dowle finding his threatening form once again. Howe converted. Twickenham conceded a yellow card for an off the ball trip shortly after by their very calm number 8, which shows the pressure was mounting on the home side with the difference now just 4 points. Both sides had good opportunities to score again with Twickenham working a really good opportunity to be deemed as crossing, and Eastbourne unfortunately not converting an overlap with the last play. The game finished 24-20.

Man of the Match was youngster Jack Curtis, for high work rate around the park and great determination in defence.

It was a well spirited, well refereed afternoons rugby. Eastbourne will look at this as a game they possibly should have got more out of, but you couldn’t argue that Twickenham were also worthy winners. Eastbourne have closed the gap on the top teams this season and are well placed in the league in 5th place. After a week’s rest they will have two home games to come against sides directly below them in the league.