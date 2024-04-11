Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Esher looked a team that should win the league and gain promotion to National one.

For Raiders this was another hard-earned bonus point which, over the final two rounds of games, could prove to be absolutely vital.

But for two interception tries that Raiders conceded, this was a much closer match than the final score indicates.

Worthing Raiders v Esher action | Picture: Stephen Goodger

A real positive to come out of it was the fact the pack more than held their own at the scrum and lineout, enabling quality possession to be produced.

Not for the first time this season Raiders made a slow start and gave up points through their own errors. Put these things right and this team are as good as any in the league.

Great support from the near-450 crowd was much appreciated by the players.

The man of the match title deservedly went to young Ollie Crow for a great all-round performance in the pack.

With Raiders still engaged in a battle to avoid the two relegation positions at the bottom of the league, they knew visitors Esher, top of the table and favourites for promotion, would bring a stiff test.

But after two good training sessions in the week leading up to the game, the hosts were confident they could pick up points from the encounter.

Selection was yet again hampered by unavailability and seven changes had to be made from the side that played at Tonbridge Juddians. Returning to the squad were, Ed Grinsted, Joe Knight, Tom Bowen, Caleb Ashworth, Tom Sunray, Charlie Clare and Pete Drummond.

Yet another wet week on the south coast made for a heavy pitch.

Raiders kicked off attacking the southern end of the ground. The hosts made a slow start and conceded three penalties in the first five minutes. From the third of these Esher scored a converted try, 0-7.

The home side were 0-14 down within a couple of minutes when a promising attack was stopped in its tracks by an Esher interception and a straightforward run to the try line.

The next five minutes saw the home side with plenty of possession. This allowed them to put concerted pressure on the visitors’ defence. The result was that Esher conceded three quick penalties.

From the first, Raiders kicked to the corner and set up a good attack which resulted in the second penalty being given close to the posts. The hosts elected to take a scrum, this resulted in another offence by Esher.

Raiders again chose to scrummage and this time the ball was moved wide towards the left wing and Harrison Sims touched down. With the conversion missed the score was 5-14.

Within a minute Esher scored another converted try to open up a 5-21 lead.

The league leaders scored their bonus-point try after 21 minutes. This was not converted but their lead had extended to 5-26. Clare was yellow carded for a high tackle in the build up to the try.

Despite these setbacks the home side now had a good ten-minute spell which started when Louis Ellis put in a great 50m clearance kick to touch from deep in his own half. This was followed by a fine tackle by Will Rawlinson, with Knight winning a penalty at the breakdown.

Esher were guilty of giving away four penalties in quick succession and Raiders took full advantage. After some excellent phase play Will Gearing-Grief eventually scored from a catch and drive. With no conversion the visitors’ lead was cut to 10-26.

Clare returned from the sin bin with five minutes left in the half. On the stroke of half time the visitors kicked a long-range penalty to go in at the break leading 10-29.

Esher restarted the game after the interval, with neither side making any changes to their team at this stage.

The hosts had another good spell, defending well and looking dangerous with ball in hand.

After a while players were rested and fresh legs employed from the bench. Caleb Ashworth, Harry Forrest, Drummond and Sunray all took their places in the contest.

The next score was for the visitors, but it had taken 17 minutes of the half to achieve it. Again, it was a converted try and one minute later they scored a second interception try to extend their lead to 10-43.

Further transgressions by Esher gave Raiders the chance to build attacks.

Twice Raiders set up driving mauls from lineouts close to the visitors’ try line, both were stopped illegally and Esher had a player yellow carded.

From the resulting penalty Raiders again kicked to the corner for a line out five metres from the goal line.

This time they were successful with the catch and drive with Fraser Bruce touching down. Jack Forrest converted to bring the score to 17-43.

The hosts now had ten minutes to get their fourth try and earn a vital bonus point.

Esher continued to play well and scored another converted try to extend their lead to 17-50 with four minutes left.

Undeterred, Raiders swept back up the field playing expansive rugby. With only a couple of minutes left, the home side moved the ball across the field from a lineout and Barnes, wide on the left wing, dived in to score in the corner.

Forrest was unsuccessful with the conversion but the bonus point had been achieved.

Referee: Alex Rose

Attendance: 437

Scorers: Tries: Sims, Gearing-Grief, Bruce, Barnes. Con: J Forrest

Team: 1 Fraser Bruce 2. Will Gearing-Grief 3. Ben Featherstone 4. Jack Lake 5. Ed Grinsted 6. Ollie Crow 7. Joe Knight 8. Frank Taggart 9. Charlie Clare 10. Louis Ellis 11. Curtis Barnes 12. Harrison Sims 13. Jack Forrest – Captain 14. Will Rawlinson 15. Tom Bowen. Replacements: 16. Grant Gatford 17. Caleb Ashworth 18. Tom Sunray 19. Peter Drummond 20. Harry Forrest