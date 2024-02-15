Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There were plenty of positives to take from the game and still some areas to work on before this week’s trip to Old Albanian.

Thanks went to the 400-plus crowd for the great support they gave the squad. Raiders remain in a tight battle at the wrong end of the league.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing Raiders celebrate one of their tries in the home clash with Guernsey | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first time this season the starting XV was the same as the previous week. Three changes were made on the bench with Grant Gatford, Charlie Spencer and on debut Ollie Crow coming into the frame.

After a very wet midweek the pitch had dried out remarkedly well and on a mild afternoon a fast-handling game was expected. Guernsey kicked off defending the southern end. The home side started well and took the lead after eight minutes.

Raiders earned a penalty at a scrum with the touch kick giving them a lineout deep in Guernsey territory. From the lineout the home side used the forwards to batter away at the visitors’ defence close to the try line. With the visitors preventing the forwards from crossing the line the ball was moved wider and Harrison Sims burst through and as he was tackled stretched out to touch down under the posts. Tom Derrick added the extras.

Soon, the visitors missed a chance to close the gap when they had a penalty shot at goal which went wide. With 18 minutes played the home side were awarded another penalty at a scrum and the touch kick gave them a lineout on Guernsey’s 22m line.

Worthing Raiders celebrate one of their tries in the home clash with Guernsey | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the lineout the ball moved into centre-field where flanker Joe Knight took the ball into contact at pace, bursting through the first attempted tackles. He continued on his way towards the try line, brushing off several more tacklers before touching down. Derrick was again successful with the conversion and it was 14-0. Guernsey continued to attack with power and pace when in possession and scored a converted try to close the gap to 14-7.

The home side were, for the most part, defending well and attacking with confidence. The visitors conceded a penalty in centre-field after some probing play by the home side. Another good touchfinder put them within striking distance at the lineout that followe. This time they employed the catch and drive and successfully drove their way to the try line for Will Gearing-Grief to get the touchdown. Derrick converted from wide out on the left to extend the lead to 21-7.

As the game moved closer to half-time Raiders were on the attack again deep in the visitors’ half. With the ball being moved through the hands at pace a defender appeared guilty of a deliberate knock on, but nothing was given. At half-time the hosts started to make changes from the bench, the first was Balazs Magda coming on for Ben Featherstone in the front row.

Raiders restarted attacking the northern end of the ground. But the visitors made the better start to the half and scored a converted try after four minutes, closing the gap to 21-14. The home side soon mounted a meaningful attack deep in Guernsey territory only to see them break out and almost score at the other end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Bowen saved the day using his pace to race back and pick up the ball a few metres from the home side’s try line. He set off beating the first couple of attempted tackles but after his exertions in getting the ball back to recover the situation he opted for a good touch kick as he realised another 70m sprint was not possible. Both sides looked dangerous in possession and both had the players to score from anywhere.

Cam Dobinson replaced Harry Forrest with Will Rigelsford moving to the wing and Dan Macadams was replaced by Crow for his debut. The visitors were able to keep the home side pinned in their own half for a lengthy period and this resulted in them drawing level after 16 minutes of the half with a converted try, 21-21.

Raiders were defending soundly but were repeatedly put under pressure as their exit strategy was ineffective. Inevitably after all the pressure, Guernsey scored a converted try to take the lead for the first time, 21-28. Raiders made more changes, Featherstone, Forrest and Macadams all returning in place of Fraser Bruce, Will Rawlinson and Ed Grinsted. Spencer replaced Louis Ellis in the latter stages.

Crow received a yellow card and Raiders had to play the rest of the game with 14 men. Guernsey stretched the lead to 21-31 with a penalty after 36 minutes and moments later missed another shot at the posts which allowed Raiders to attack from their own line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowen led the charge out of defence, a nicely timed pass to Derrick on the right saw him sprint outside the defender and pass infield to Spencer, who carried the attack into Guernsey’s half. His pass to Dobinson left him with a 40m foot race to the line, which he just won to get the try. Derrick again converted to make it 28-31.

The visitors received a yellow card for the tackle on Spencer but there was no time for Raiders to save the game.

Referee: Alex Powdrell

Attendance: 410

Enzo’s Italian Restaurant Man of the Match – Joe Knight

Scorers: Tries: Sims, Knight, Gearing-Grief, Dobinson. Con: Derrick (4)