Junior and girls' rugby flourishing at Haywards Heath RFC

It was a fabulous community event with a record number of young members joining activities and a barbecue that wet weather could not spoil.

All funds raised go towards the HHRFC Clubhouse Fund as plans move forward with the help of clubwide sponsor Focus Group to make sure the build can start soon.

Heath Colts had seven players – Charlie Bennett, Sam Hardwicke, Jack Hewer, Cameron Reed, Josh Mann, Max Arnold, Otto Sergeant, – included in the squad to represent Sussex U17s, with three more waiting in the wings in a second county level fixture.

Fun at the youth section's fun day at Haywards Heath RFC

Heath also supplied two coaches - Graham Childs and Dan Vander stepped in to assist the talented Sussex team won 39-19 versus Hampshire at Hove.

GIRLS’ RUGBY

Kitty Gandarez only started playing rugby at HHRFC in the new Heath U13s girls’ squad this season – yet she has recently capped a fantastic debut season by being selected to play representative rugby with Sussex U15s.

Heath colts and coaches represented Sussex

In her first match for Sussex she scored two tries to help Sussex beat Essex 39-0 at Esher. Kitty was named player of the season at HHRFC.

Next season Heath will be running girls’ squads at U12 and U14 level.

And to give all girls in the local Mid Sussex area a taste of rugby this summer, there is a special HHRFC Girls Rugby Camp taking place at the Whitemans Green on Wednesday, August 17 from 10am to 3pm for all girls age 10-plus (no experience necessary).

Special guest coaches Danni and Erin Payten – who both play for England Touch – willl help the Heath girls’ coaching team on that day show girls how much fun rugby can be. To register interest visit www.hhrfc.co.uk

Kitty Gandarez has impressed since taking up rugby

To find out more and register to join the HHRFC Girls Summer Camp visit www.hhrfc.co.uk

Heath are now running a girls only touch session at Whitemans Green every Saturday morning at 9.30am throughout the summer.