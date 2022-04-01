Richmond rugby link can be massive for Shoreham RFC

This creates a brilliant opportunity for the youth players at Shoreham to gain top level coaching and potentially move into elite rugby.

Richmond are an RFU Championship club with links to Shoreham in the form of 1st XV hooker James Hadfield, a former Shoreham RFC player, and 1st XV scrum half James Lennon who is the nephew of their youth chair.

The Shoreham connection – from left, James Lennon, James Drummond-Davies and James Hadfield

Shoreham Youth Chair James Drummond-Davies said: “What a fabulous time to play at Shoreham Rugby. The club are moving forward on all fronts, with a growing new girls’ section and clubhouse redevelopment discussions on-going with local MP Tim Loughton, councillors and council directors.

“There are new sponsorships deals across the youth section and now a partnership with the oldest rugby club in the world, Richmond Rugby, who share our values as a community, family-orientated club.”

Steve Hill, director of rugby at Richmond, said: “Richmond is all about players enjoying their rugby and fulfilling their potential. James Hadfield is a terrific example of a player who gained his foundation in rugby at Shoreham RFC, continued his development at university and is now, one year after graduating, starting regularly in the RFU Championship for Richmond. We look forward to more players from Shoreham following in James’ footsteps.”