Tragic police sergeant Matt Ratana's vision for his rugby club turning into reality

It follows their 64-30 victory over Burgess Hill that made it 14 wins out of 14. Following the tragic loss of their head coach Matt in September 2020, the East Grinstead players have been determined to continue his goal to return to the London leagues – and now they are a step closer.

Matt was shot dead in the custody centre at Croydon police station, leaving his family, friends and everyone at EGRFC and in the wider rugby community in a state of shock.

The EG team have gone the whole season unbeaten in the league, winning games by strong margins.

Matt Ratana was head coach at East Grinstead RFC - and his vision for the club is now turning into a reality / Picture: Rumsey Films

Jack Andrews, EG captain, said: “It’s an unbelievable feeling to win the league in this way.

“When the captains sat down with the coaching staff back in 2020, including Matt Ratana, and were asked “what is it we want this squad to achieve?”, we could not have imagined winning this league unbeaten.

“Seeing our vision come to fruition so soon is not only a very proud moment for the club and the players but is the fulfilment of a dream.”

East Grinstead celebrate the Sussex League title / Picture: @Ben Hardisty Images - benhardisty.smugmug.com

“This could not have happened without the support of everyone at the club, but most of all it has been down to the incredible group of players and coaches who have been inspirational. This is the start of something very special. Come on you Gs!”

During every game played, both home and away, East Grinstead have seen large numbers of players ready to step up to play.

Ryan Morlen, Head Coach, East Grinstead RFC said: “I can only thank the players for the hard work and dedication they’ve put into the success of this season. Without commitment and camaraderie we wouldn’t have been able to go 14 from 14.

East Grinstead ready for the final push / Picture: @Ben Hardisty Images - benhardisty.smugmug.com

“The club, the community is so strong at East Grinstead which once again has laid the foundations. However, what makes East Grinstead the club it is right now is the people and volunteers, we are so lucky to have so many amazing volunteers.

“The most exciting part is this is only the start of the success at this club with such a youthful side and some very talented Colts coming through, the future at East Grinstead is incredibly bright.

“Matt helped lay the foundations. I’ll never be Matt, he had a unique way about him that always put a smile on everyone’s face, but I’ll always do my best to take what he taught me and grow and develop as a coach and most importantly a person. Thank you to everyone for this season.”

At the final league game the atmosphere was electric with EG’s fans in fine voice.

Andy Poole, president of East Grinstead RFC said: “Matt started it all and now we have finished it in his honour and memory.

“I would like to congratulate and thank Ryan Morlen (Head Coach), his coaching team and the players for working tirelessly over the last year, to ensure this was possible. Also, a special mention to East Grinstead RFC’s staff, volunteers, supporters and of course to our shirt sponsors; Spartan and Tough Mudder. To be crowned champions is a wonderful reward for the club. Whānau.”