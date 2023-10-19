Worthing Raiders beat Old Albanian 46-36 in National two east in a highly entertaining match in which some outstanding tries were scored.

It was an excellent performance by Raiders against a good Old Albanian squad – and a much-needed win after several weeks on the back foot due to unavailabilities.

There were many outstanding individual performances – from Frank Taggart, Joe Knight, Jack Doorey-Palmer, Curtis Barnes and more. But the MoM award went to Ben Featherstone for his work in the scrum and forward play.

Games between these two sides are usually very entertaining and high scoring. With Raiders in 13th place in the league and the visitors eighth, a tough game was expected.

Worthing Raiders get the better of Old Albanian at Roundstone Lane | Picture: Stephen Goodger

With 40 players at training on Thursday there was an upbeat atmosphere in the camp and a feeling the tide could be about to turn.

Selection was still hampered by injury and unavailability, absentees still in double figures, but Raiders were bolstered by the return of Curtis Barnes, Ethan Clarke and Jack Doorey-Palmer.

With a two-week break now, it’s hoped more players will become available for selection for the Bury St Edmunds game fixture on November 4.

Before kick-off a minute’s silence was held in memory of former first team player and captain Simon Baker.

Raiders kicked off and were attacking the southern end of the ground in the first half. Within a minute they found themselves 0-5 down as the visitors scored a well-constructed try.

It only took another couple of minutes for Raiders to get on the scoreboard. Moving the ball at pace in the backs, stretching the Old Albanian defence they were held up a few metres short of the line, at which point the forwards took over finishing with Doorey-Palmer touching down from close range. With the conversion missed it was 5-5 after five minutes.

It was developing into a spectacle of fast, open rugby and four minutes later Raiders broke up a dangerous attack deep in their own half.

The ball found its way into the hands of returning Barnes, who set off on a 70m sprint to outpace the chasers and touch down for a try under the posts. Tom Derrick added the extras to give Raiders a lead of 12-5.

An incisive break by centre Tom Derrick took the attack into Old Albanian territory but when he eventually offloaded under pressure from the visitors’ defence, the ball ended up in their hands and not Raiders. However, the break was a sign of what was to follow.

The visitors were also playing good multi-phase rugby but the Raiders’ defence was excellent and prevented them from capitalising on possession.

Raiders built another flowing attack in the 19th minute, and after many phases and many metres gained it looked like another try would be scored but the final pass didn’t quite go to hand.

With 28 minutes played the home side had a lineout on the opposition’s 22m line. Initially they went for the catch and drive but when forward momentum ceased, the ball moved accurately and at pace across the back line with Peter Drummond touching down in the corner. Although the conversion was missed the lead was 17-5.

It only took a couple more minutes for Raiders to score their fourth, bonus-point try.

Frank Taggart burst through several attempted tackles after receiving the ball from the restart, when his progress was stopped the ball went through the hands towards the left wing, where Barnes was waiting to finish the move, sprinting in to score in the corner. Tom Derrick added the extras from the touchline – 24-5.

The visitors were still trying to play a running game but the home side’s defence thwarted them. With 33 minutes played Old Albanian were on the attack but being put under pressure when, in an attempt to keep the ball alive, Tom Bowen found himself in possession and sprinted 50 metres to score another try. With the conversion unsuccessful the score was 29-5.

The final try of the half for Raiders followed another breakout of defence after Old Albanian had kicked ahead. A sweeping move resulted in Barnes scoring his third try of the day. Derrick converted and a very impressive 36-5 lead had been established.

Old Albanian had taken quite a beating so far, but in the dying moments they hit back with an unconverted try to close the gap to 36-10.

It had been the best 40 minutes of rugby from Raiders this season, playing with the skill and confidence spectators are used to seeing.

Raiders made their first change at the break with Harry Alexander replacing Alfie Ambrose.

The visitors continued with a good spell of possession and scored an unconverted try to close the gap to 36-15.

Ethan Clarke was replaced in the front row by Finlay Glass before a well-worked drive from a lineout earned a penalty. They kicked it to the corner to set up a scoring chance but the attack ended with a scrum to the visitors on their own five-metre line.

Raiders were awarded a free kick at the scrum. Taggart tapped and went for the line, from the ruck Ben Featherstone dived over the line under a pile of bodies to score his first try for Raiders.

The failed conversion gave the home side a 41-15 lead. The visitors scored a converted try in the twenty-third minute, 41-22.

A well-constructed catch and drive saw Jack Doorey-Palmer score his second and his side’s eighth try to make it 46-22.

The visitors, in the last ten minutes, scored two more tries.

Referee: Alex Rose

Attendance: 312

Enzo’s Restaurant Man of the Match: Ben Featherstone

Scorers: Tries: Doorey-Palmer (2), Barnes (3), Drummond, Bowen, Featherstone. Con: Derrick (3)