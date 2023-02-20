Crawley Town Community Foundation: Youth teams take on Premier League team in London

The Foundation sent its Elite and Development youth football teams on a trip to Brentford last week for a series of competitive friendlies with the Premier League team and Luton Town.

The day, organised by the Brentford Community Sports Trust, saw eight Crawley Town teams travel to the brand-new Gunnersbury Park sports complex to play in the fixtures.

The Foundation’s Elite and Development coordinator Jacob Magnus talked up the importance of the trip.

He said: “Our recent trip to Brentford was a huge success full of hard work, fantastic and brave attacking football as well as lots of competitive and challenging matches.

Crawley Elite teams in Brentford

“We were able to take our Elite squads from under-7s to under-15s and play matches against our amazing hosts Brentford and new friends Luton.

“During our last eight weeks of training we have practiced ideas that we wanted to implement and the boys were able to put this into action.

"We attacked with overloads out-wide, defended as a collective group, worked tirelessly for each other and were brave to support our teammates in transition.

“We have more fixtures to come in the future and an exciting challenge ahead.

"Our Elite teams continue to be a pleasure to coach for all of the staff and we are making great progress to keep supporting our players helping them become better people as well as better players.”

The Foundation is expanding and is looking for another community development coach to join the team at the Broadfield Stadium.

An FA Level 1 qualification is required alongside a full, clean driving licence to deliver sessions around the Crawley area.

The Foundation runs community-based social events, dementia-friendly as well as mental health social groups with football and sports sessions in various locations.

If you would like to get in touch and apply for a position at the Foundation then please visit www.ctcommunityfoundation.com/vacancies to download a candidate application pack.

• Crawley Town Community Foundation’s vision is to positively change lives through sport and football.

Its mission is to use the power of sport and football to engage, inspire and empower people.

Working with participants and the community, together with local, regional and national partners, the foundation aims to positively change lives and support people in health and wellbeing, sports participation, equalities and inclusion, education, enterprise, employment and skills, regeneration and community safety.

Visit www.ctcommunityfoundation.com or find the Foundation on Twitter @crawleytowncf, Instagram @crawleytowncf, or Facebook @ctcommunityfoundation

The Foundation’s office is open Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm, at The Broadfield Stadium, Winfield Way, Crawley, RH11 9RX.

