Steve Herbert: Crawley Town are sinking faster than the Titanic

Steve Herbert gives his thoughts on the latest goings on at Crawley Town.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another horror show from Rob Elliot's side on the road last weekend, this time in West Yorkshire where Huddersfield tore us apart during a disastrous first half, where Crawley were 4-0 down inside 33 minutes.

It was literally men against boys, with Huddersfield's third goal summing up the performance with last week's goal-scoring hero against Reading Panutche Camara scandalously heading back across his own goal in a moment of madness to set the terriers up for a simple tap-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fifth goal followed after half time with Crawley grabbing a consolation with practically the last kick of the game. With nine games left to go it's not looking good at all. Especially with a 12-point gap to safety.

Henry & Chris Lampey, and me at Huddersfield Town. All smiles despite being 4-0 down inside 33 minutes.

When the team should be fighting for every point, it seems as if some of the players have accepted their fate. Which is completely unacceptable. Supporters pay a lot of money following their team, and for supporters of teams like Crawley who are so far South, we end up doing a lot more travelling than most.

We might not be able to match a lot of these sides for quality, but a bit of fight wouldn't go a miss. Even the most optimistic of fans are struggling to see anything other than an instant return to League Two right now.

After all the hard work and effort that went into getting promoted so spectacularly at Wembley last May, we have unravelled in equally spectacular fashion. It's clear to see that the model on which our owners Wagmi recruit players has failed us this time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

League One is far more physical than League Two, and it's something that should have been taken on board after promotion last year. Unfortunately the reality is our owners and the management team assembled just don't have the experience or know how at this level to consistently get results. We are quickly becoming the laughing stock of League One.